South Korea PM urges vigilance

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korea’s prime minister yesterday sought to calm anxiety over national security and to reassure financial markets a day after the South Korean parliament voted to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye, making him acting leader.

With more protests against Park taking place yesterday, South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who assumed presidential authority late on Friday after the overwhelming impeachment vote, called on authorities to ensure that rallies are peaceful.

“So far, financial and foreign exchange markets have been relatively stable and there are no signs of unusual movements by [North Korea], but all public servants should bear vigilance in mind as they conduct their duties,” Hwang told a meeting.

He said national security was the priority and reiterated that the military should be on high alert for any provocation by North Korea, including the possibility of cyberattacks aimed at sowing confusion in the South.

Park’s powers were suspended after 234 of parliament’s 300 members voted to impeach her, meaning more than 60 members of her own party backed the motion against her.

The impeachment, which has to be reviewed and approved by the nine-judge South Korean Constitutional Court within 180 days to remove Park from office, sets the stage for her to become the country’s first elected leader to be ousted in disgrace.

Park, 64, the daughter of a former military ruler, is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide, both of whom prosecutors have indicted, to pressure big businesses to donate to foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

Park, who is serving a single five-year term ending in February 2018, has denied wrongdoing but apologized for carelessness in her ties with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

For six consecutive Saturdays, huge crowds have gathered in central Seoul in peaceful demonstrations calling for Park to step down.

“The candle-lit rallies we have been holding and the weekend rally in Kwanghwamun will go on,” organizers said in a statement, referring to an imposing gate that opens to an imperial palace in front of the presidential Blue House, where Park remains despite losing her powers.

“The impeachment is the start, not the end,” they said.

If Park leaves office early, an election must be held within 60 days. She would also lose presidential immunity from prosecution. Prosecutors have named Park as an accomplice in their investigation.

Earlier, the Bank of Korea said the financial market impact of the impeachment appeared to be limited after a meeting to review policy measures that it might take.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol asked for close monitoring of the markets.

The US, which has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, is in close contact with Seoul and remains a strong ally, the White House said late on Friday.