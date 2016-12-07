Dairy helping to remedy Asia nutrition issues: UN

AP, BANGKOK

An apple a day kept the doctor away — but now in Asia, a cup of milk might do the trick.

A report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) released yesterday said that milk and other dairy products have become an unexpected ally in the fight against Asia’s newest dietary challenges: obesity and vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

“This report is an eye-opener and a wake-up call... We still have nearly half a billion hungry people in this region,” FAO Assistant Director-General Kundhavi Kadiresan said.

However, “increased consumption of milk and dairy holds out excellent promise to improve nutrition,” she said.

With greater political stability and mechanized farming, Asia has made clear strides in taming famine and hunger. In the past 25 years, undernourishment rates halved in Asia from 24.3 percent to 12.3 percent, satisfying one of the UN’s Millennium Development Goals.

As people move from the countryside to the big city by the millions, diets are changing from more traditional ones dominated by rice to a more varied, Westernized version incorporating more fruits, vegetables and meats: Calories from starches declined by 50 calories per person per day, while calories from fruits, vegetables and meat increased by more than 300 calories per person per day.

However, like citizens of the West, people in Asia are exercising less and chowing down more on heavily processed foods filled with sugar and fat. This means many still are not getting enough nutrients like zinc, iron or vitamin A; and obesity levels are skyrocketing, rising more than 4 percent per year.

On top of persistent undernourishment in South Asian countries such as Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, only seven out of 19 developing Asian countries are now on track to reach the FAO’s bold goal of “zero hunger.”

However, changing tastes for food means Asians are drinking more milk, traditionally absent from many Asian kitchens, but which now flies off the shelves from Bangkok to Beijing. Production has almost tripled, from about 110 million tonnes in 1990 to nearly 300 million tonnes in 2013 — accounting for more than 80 percent of the world’s increase in milk supplies during that time.

Nutritious and cheap, the dairy boom has encouraged governments to take cartons to classrooms.

Studies have found Thailand’s National Milk Program, which puts milk in schools, causes students to grow taller and take in more protein and calcium. Similar programs were rolled out from India to China to the Philippines.

The main beneficiaries have been small farmers, who produce nearly 80 percent of the milk in Asia, because of low costs and a more equal distribution of cows and goats — in contrast to farmland, which can be dominated by big landowners.

In Thailand, the top 1 percent owns nearly one-quarter of Thai land and the top 10 percent nearly two-thirds.

The result is that the dairy industry is a potential “engine of poverty-alleviating growth,” as the report put it — so long as things remain egalitarian.

“Policymakers need to ensure that the region’s small holder dairy farmers — the largest segment of dairy producers — can have fair access to, and compete in, the marketplace,” Kadiresan said.

More dairy cattle also means more manure, a potential threat to water supplies — meaning good policy is needed in the decades ahead, FAO officials said.