UK Supreme Court opens hearing on Brexit ruling

AFP, LONDON

The government of British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday sought to overturn a ruling that it must obtain parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit, in a highly charged case in Britain’s highest court.

For the first time ever, all 11 Supreme Court judges are to convene for the four-day hearing which threatens to upset May’s timetable for leaving the EU.

The High Court ruled last month that the government did not have the executive power alone to invoke Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, formally starting the exit negotiation process.

The decision enraged Brexit supporters and some newspapers who accused judges of thwarting the will of the 52 percent who voted “Leave” in a June 23 referendum.

A parliamentary vote on Article 50 could open the door to pro-Europe lawmakers delaying or softening Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.

May’s government was scheduled to set out its case in an appeal of the High Court decision, with a verdict expected next month.

British Attorney General Jeremy Wright, the government’s chief legal advisor, was to argue that the government has constitutional authority over foreign affairs, including the right to withdraw from treaties, under so-called “royal prerogative powers.”

In papers submitted to the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing, Wright said High Court judges were “wrong to relegate, almost to a footnote, the outcome of the referendum.”

Claimants in the case, led by investment fund manager Gina Miller, argue that triggering Article 50 would strip British citizens of certain rights established under European law — which they say only parliament has the power to do.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on Sunday voiced confidence in the government’s case, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “There is no history in any EU negotiations or any EU treaty talks of the House of Commons doing anything to fetter the discretion of the government.”

However, legal expert Michael Zander, a professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said the government had little chance of winning, describing the original ruling as “unanimous and very strong.”

“In my view, the government could be looking at losing 11-0,” he wrote in legal magazine Counsel.

If it does lose, the government is expected to introduce a short bill — reportedly just three lines of text — which it will seek to push rapidly through parliament to authorize the triggering of Article 50.