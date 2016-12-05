Bergdahl seeks pardon to avert trial

AP, WASHINGTON

US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, a former prisoner of war who is accused of endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan, is asking US President Barack Obama to pardon him before leaving office.

White House and US Department of Justice officials on Saturday said that Bergdahl had submitted copies of the clemency request seeking leniency. If granted by Obama, it would allow Bergdahl to avert a military trial scheduled for April where he faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The misbehavior charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

If the pardon is not granted, Bergdahl’s defense team said it would expand its legal strategy to the new administration by filing a motion arguing US president-elect Donald Trump violated his due process rights with scathing public comments about the case.

The pardon request, first reported by the New York Times and Fox News, was confirmed by White House and US Justice Department officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter by name.

Bergdahl, of Hailey, Idaho, walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held captive by the Taliban and its allies for five years.

The Obama administration’s decision in May 2014 to exchange him for five Taliban prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, prompted criticism that included some Republicans accusing Obama of jeopardizing US safety.

Some lawmakers were outraged that the administration did not give US Congress a 30-day notice about transferring the detainees, as required by law.