‘Charlie Hebdo’ eyes German funny bone

AFP, PARIS

There are no prizes for guessing whose face features on the poster for the first German edition of Charlie Hebdo which is to appear on newsstands in Berlin and Vienna today.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured in a moment of quiet contemplation reading the satirical weekly on the toilet.

“Charlie Hebdo has a liberating effect,” the legend reads.

The irreverent French phenomenon, which was the victim of a bloody terrorist attack in January last year, hopes to continue its renaissance with a German version of its provocative mix of no-holds-barred cartoons and biting satirical columns.

Germans bought 70,000 copies of Charlie Hebdo’s “survivors’ edition,” which appeared one week after last year’s massacre in the magazine’s Paris offices and it already sells 1,000 copies a week of its French edition in the nation.

Its editor, the cartoonist Riss — who was shot in the shoulder during the attack — has been working on a German-language version for six months.

He has also drawn the poster for the first issue with Merkel resplendent in pink reading a Charlie Hebdo edition which wonders whether she would be able to govern both Germany and France at the same time.

The cover she is holding on her throne is one originally drawn by the weekly’s murdered former editor, Charb, who was gunned down in the attack in which 12 people died.

“I always thought that we would be able to export Charlie Hebdo,” Riss said. “There is a real curiosity in Germany about what we are doing, which is not the case for instance in Britain, Spain or Portugal.”

Its 200,000-copy launch in Germany is certainly ambitious — almost the same number as are printed in France every week.

“Unfortunately, lots of people outside France discovered Charlie Hebdo because of the attacks when it is supposed to be a magazine that makes you laugh,” Riss said.

The cartoonist said he was wary of the weekly’s 46-year history being reduced to the terror attacks.

“It is true that an important aspect of our editorial identity is our attachment to the freedom to criticize religion, but Charlie Hebdo is not just that,” he said.

“If we succeed in developing a readership abroad, we are also making allies,” said Riss, whose real name is Laurent Sourisseau. “Those allies will help us get our message out and be understood.”

Despite its many fans and supporters, Charlie Hebdo has never had a shortage of enemies.

It first became a target of Islamist extremists after publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Most Muslims consider portraying the prophet in images to be blasphemous.

It also regularly outrages Christians, drawing criticism from the Vatican, as well as from the French political establishment.

Nor did its humor go down well in Italy after the town of Amatrice was devastated by an earthquake in August.

Its “macabre and tactless” pasta-themed cartoons on the quake, including one portraying victims crushed under layers of lasagna, prompted the town to sue.

Italian Minister of the Interior Angelino Alfano was even more forthright in his fury, telling the cartoonists where they “could stick their pencils.”

Charlie Hebdo is keeping under wraps which German sacred cows it plans to take to the slaughter.

Its 16-page German version is mostly a translation of the French edition, but with some content written specifically for a German audience.