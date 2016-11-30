Japan orders poultry cull after outbreak of bird flu

Reuters, TOKYO

Japan has started culling more than 300,000 chickens and ducks after the discovery of a highly contagious form of avian influenza on farms in the north of the nation, local officials said.

The bird flu outbreaks are the first in nearly two years in Japan and news of the cullings boosted shares in some infection-control product makers.

In Niigata Prefecture north of Tokyo, authorities yesterday started culling about 310,000 chickens at a farm in the village of Sekikawa after 40 birds were found dead from H5 bird flu, a prefectural official said by telephone.

The cull is to continue until Friday, the official said.

Further north in Aomori Prefecture, about 16,500 ducks were being culled in the city of the same name after some tested positive for bird flu, according to a statement on the prefecture’s Web site.

It is the first time that highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Aomori Prefecture, it said.

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said the outbreaks are the first for nearly two years at poultry farms in the nation.

Shares of Taiko Pharmaceutical Co, which makes infection-control products, surged 3.2 percent, and mask maker Daiwabo Holdings shares jumped 5.1 percent.

Shares in protective clothing maker Azearth Corp, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s second section, soared 17 percent to the daily limit of ￥681.

Meanwhile, shares of grilled-chicken restaurant operator Torikizoku Co dropped 2.8 percent.

“The news about bird flu is affecting these shares, but these moves tend to be short-lived,” Ichiyoshi Asset Management head fund manager Mitsushige Akino said.

South Korea on Friday last week announced a temporary nationwide standstill order for poultry farms and related transport over the weekend in a bid to contain a spread of H5N6 bird flu, a severe strain of the disease.

Another severe strain of bird flu, H5N8, has hit several nations in Europe and led to the culling of thousands of poultry after being detected in wild ducks in northern France.

There have also been outbreaks in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania and Germany.

Dutch authorities destroyed about 190,000 ducks on Saturday at six farms following an avian flu outbreak.

Farmers located in humid regions, where the risk of transmission is higher, are advised by health authorities to keep poultry flocks indoors or apply safety nets preventing contact with wild birds.

The H5N8 virus has never been detected in humans, but it led to the culling of millions of farm birds in Asia, mainly South Korea, in 2014, before spreading to Europe.

The World Organization for Animal Health had warned in an interview earlier this month that more outbreaks of H5N8 were likely in Europe as wild birds believed to transmit the virus migrate southward.