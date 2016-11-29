Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Monkey thieves charged

Two men yesterday were charged with stealing rare pygmy marmosets, as a baby was reunited with its mom and the hunt continued to find its dad. Three of the monkeys were snatched from their enclosure at the Symbio Wildlife Park south of Sydney on Saturday, with police and zookeepers launching a desperate bid to locate the suckling infant. There were fears it would die if away from its mother for more than 24 hours while keepers also worried its twin would perish because their mother was too stressed to feed. After a tip-off from the public, two men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested and charged.Police found the unnamed four-week-old infant in the men’s car and a 10-month-old female, Sophia, at another address. The father, Gomez, remains missing.

NEPAL

Quake shakes nation

An earthquake with an epicenter near Mount Everest yesterday woke up people in the nation. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4. The National Seismology Center said the epicenter was on the border between Ramechap and Solukhumbu districts, about 120km east of Kathmandu. Police said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

PHILIPPINES

Police detonate bomb

Manila police detonated an improvised bomb found yesterday by a street sweeper in a trash bin near the US embassy, snarling morning traffic after authorities closed a portion of a major boulevard where the device was found. No one was reported hurt in the incident. Two explosions were heard as a bomb disposal unit detonated what Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde later described as an improvised explosive device.

JAPAN

Cyberattack investigated

The government is investigating a report that a high-level cyberattack in September — possibly involving a state actor — might have stolen information from an internal military computer network. Ministry of Defense and Ground Self-Defense Force officials said they were investigating a Kyodo News report on the attack. The hackers did not leave a detailed trail and the extent of the damage is unclear, Kyodo said, citing ministry sources. The agency said the hackers took advantage of the fact that computers at the National Defense Academy and National Defense Medical College are connected to a university network and to an internal network linking military bases. Senior military officials were quoted as saying the attack was viewed as a crisis, and staff at the ministry and in the military were temporarily banned from connecting to the Internet.

INDIA

Escaped militant recaptured

A top Sikh militant commander was recaptured by police yesterday in Delhi, a day after he was freed in a dramatic jailbreak by a gang wearing police uniforms. Harminder Singh Mintoo, who heads a Sikh separatist group — the Khalistan Liberation Force — was arrested on the outskirts of Delhi about 200km from the high-security prison in Punjab where he had been remanded on terror charges. Four other inmates who also escaped — members of a local gang jailed for murder — are still at large. Mintoo was arrested in 2014 and is still awaiting trial for terrorism offences. Three policemen were injured in the prison raid and a woman was killed on a highway a few kilometers from the prison when police opened fire on her car after the driver allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint. Police later said she had no connection with the escapees.