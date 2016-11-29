Four million children orphaned in DR Congo

AP, GOMA, DR Congo

More than 4 million children have lost at least one parent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) over the past two decades, the silent victims of continuous cycles of violence.

In addition, more than 26 million orphans live in West and Central Africa, where the DR Congo is located — the second-highest number in the world behind South Asia, according to the UN.

These children have grown up amid conflict fueled by ethnic strife and the fight over valuable minerals. The violence and displacement are eroding the tradition of families caring for their own.

The breakdown in family means some orphans are forced to look after themselves and their younger siblings. Some are vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups, and many also face sexual exploitation, in a country where rape has become commonplace on the streets.

“They are the orphans with a story of violence since 1994 — it’s a generation of victims that continues,” said Francisca Ichimpaye, a senior monitor at the En Avant Les Enfants INUKA center, adding that the children “lose their story in the violence.”

As the DR Congo falls once again into violence in the face of a delayed election, here are profiles of some orphans in Goma.

ALPHA MELEKI

Alpha Meleki was found in a pile of bodies after an attack by rebels on his village in the DR Congo’s eastern Beni earlier this year. He had been shot and left for dead with his parents in the bush.

The bullet wounds and the vine-like surgery scar on the six-year-old’s pudgy belly have only recently healed. He hobbles around, pulling his loose shorts up on his tiny body.

The emotional scars are still fresh. When held by someone new, Alpha sits limply. His large eyes glaze over, and sometimes glare with angry distrust. He saves his smiles for those he trusts, often seeking the hands of adults he knows.

He cannot stand to see others suffer. Whenever another child at the INUKA center needs medical attention, Alpha cries and screams.

In a quiet moment, he touches a short, wide scar on his head. He lets others touch it.

“They hit me with a machete,” he said.

The center said it could take years to find any family members, as attacks persist in the northeast of the country.

JEANNETTE UMUTSI

At 17, Jeannette Umutsi has become the caregiver for her little brother, whom she hopes to protect from the horrors she has seen.

At first she recounts her story stoically and with distance. She was born only a few years after Rwanda’s 1994 genocide spilled into the DR Congo. Armed fighters stormed her home, hit her in the leg with a shovel and nearly killed her sister.

She and her family fled her hometown of Kirolarwe in 2008 to escape the violence.

In the next village, she hid in a toilet enclosure with wooden plank floors for three days to save herself from another attack. Alone, she would sneak out to grab tomatoes that grew nearby. For days, she heard gunshots and saw dead bodies, including that of her uncle.

As she continues to talk of violence, she breaks down into tears and gasps.

“I have so many nightmares now. So many nightmares,” she said.

Her mother returned to save her, but she later died after giving birth to her brother Shukuru, now five.

Her father used to be a fighter, she said, adding that he once threatened to kill her with a machete.

As she talks about him, she folds over herself, head in her skirt, and the fear is palpable in her eyes.