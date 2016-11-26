Agencies

VIETNAM

Huge ivory stash seized

Authorities have seized 619kg of ivory illegally shipped in from Africa after finding 4 tonnes at the same port over the past two months, state media and an official said yesterday. The ivory seized on Thursday had been hidden in two containers arriving at Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s Customs newspaper said. Deputy customs chief Le Dinh Loi confirmed the report, but did not give more details.

PHILIPPINES

Illegal workers arrested

More 1,200 Chinese nationals suspected to be working illegally for an online gambling operator have been arrested at a resort and casino complex north of Manila, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said yesterday. The 1,240 Chinese nationals arrested on Thursday were being checked based on reports they illegally entered and worked in the country. The immigration bureau’s initial report said the foreigners were working as call center agents for an illegal online gambling operator at the Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport, a former US-run air base north of Manila. They are temporarily being held under guard by immigration and police personnel in a building within the leisure park.

FRANCE

Armed man kills woman

An armed man stabbed a female employee to death after bursting into a retirement home for missionaries in southern France on Thursday, a prosecutor said. The man, wearing a mask and carrying a sawn-off shotgun and a knife, tied up and killed the woman who worked at the home in the village of Montferrier-sur-Lez near Montpellier. More than 70 men and women who have served as missionaries in Africa live at the home. Armed police searched the building, but believe the man fled, sources close to the police operation said. Investigators have no evidence at this stage to suggest the attack was terror-related at a time when the nation remains under a state of emergency following a string of jihadist atrocities, including the murder of an elderly Catholic priest in July. The man was not known to authorities.

SPACE

Thanksgiving in space

An international crew of astronauts celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with a special “spacegiving feast” of rehydrated foods on board the International Space Station. NASA published a photograph of the six astronauts enjoying their meal, which included rehydrated turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables. The meal was rounded off with cherry blueberry cobbler for dessert, NASA Commander Shane Kimbrough said in a preview statement made about 320km from Earth on Friday last week.

COLOMBIA

Ex-general gets 30 years

A retired general has been found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the 1989 assassination of a top presidential contender. The murder of cartel-fighting politician Luis Carlos Galan marks one of the bloodiest chapters in the nation’s history, one depicted in the hit Netflix series Narcos. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Justice ruled that Miguel Maza, then-head of the nation’s intelligence agency, paved the way for the murder by weakening Galan’s security detail days before he was gunned down at a campaign rally. Maza has been jailed since 2013 and has said he was the target of cartel assassination plots. The trial comes as the nation re-examines the role of state agents in several high-profile killings during the apex of drug-fueled violence three decades ago.