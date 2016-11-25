Agencies

JAPAN

November snow hits Tokyo

Tokyo was yesterday hit by its first November snow in 54 years, slowing rush hour trains as residents slogged to work wearing heavy coats and boots in a city far more accustomed to earthquakes than to snow. The snow, which began as sleet at about dawn, but turned to snow soon after, was sparked by an unusual cold front spreading over the Tokyo area that sent temperatures down near 0°C. Though Tokyo does see snow at least once a year, it usually falls in January or February and rarely accumulates for long. Train and subway services were temporarily suspended or delayed, affecting thousands of commuters during the morning rush hour. However, the snow proved ephemeral, turning to rain and quickly melting in central Tokyo, but not before at least 47 people were injured in the capital and its environs.

CHINA

Activist for lawyers missing

The wife of one of the nation’s most prominent human rights campaigners yesterday said that he had disappeared during a trip to visit relatives of a detained rights lawyer. Jiang Tianyong (江天勇), a legal activist, has not been heard from since Monday, when he was due to board a train to return to Beijing, said his wife, Jin Bianling (金變玲). Jiang’s defense work involved some of the nation’s most politically sensitive figures, including dissident lawyer Gao Zhisheng (高智晟) and blind activist Chen Guangcheng (陳光誠). Jiang was disbarred in 2009, but has continued his activism, recently helping to publicize the plight of nearly two dozen lawyers arrested as part of a sweeping government crackdown last year. Jiang met with relatives of one of the jailed lawyers in Changsha shortly before going missing. Speaking by telephone from California, Jin said her husband’s family sought to file a missing person report in his city of registered residence, Zhengzhou, but police turned them away and told to seek information in Beijing instead. The Ministry of Public Security in Beijing did not immediately respond to a fax requesting comment about Jiang’s whereabouts.

CHINA

Scaffolding collapse kills 40

At least 40 people were killed in a scaffolding collapse yesterday morning at a construction site in Jiangxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported. A work platform at a power plant cooling tower being built in the city of Fengcheng came tumbling down at about 7:30am, an official with the local Work Safety Administration said by telephone. He put the confirmed death toll at 22, but Xinhua said that figure had risen to at least 40 by midday. Xinhua did not cite its source for the information and calls to local government information offices rang unanswered. An unknown number of others were still trapped in the debris, it said.

INDONESIA

Teen cleared of drugs

An Australian teenager detained on suspicion of illicit drug possession was released from custody late on Wednesday after police said tests showed that a satchel of powder be bought on the street was a legal painkiller. Security staff found a small plastic package of white powder in Jamie Murphy’s bag while he was at a nightclub in Kuta just after midnight on Tuesday. The 18-year-old was celebrating with fellow graduates from their high school in Perth, Australia. “All drug tests against him came to be negative, so he should be released immediately,” Bali police chief Sugeng Priyanto said. The powder was a paracetamol mixture, and tests of his hair and urine were also negative for illicit drugs, said Koesnadi, the police forensic lab chief in Bali.