Agencies

NEW CALEDONIA

Fifth person confirmed dead

A fifth person was yesterday confirmed dead after torrential rain triggered landslides in the French overseas territory, while three others were still missing, officials said. Rain has been battering the remote islands in the South Pacific since the weekend, sparking two mudslides in the Houailou area, about 235km northwest of the capital, Noumea, early on Tuesday. A man’s body was recovered yesterday in mountainous Gouareu, one of two remote communities hardest hit by the disaster, where an eight-year-old girl and 60-year-old woman were confirmed dead on Tuesday. A seven-year-old child and a woman in her 30s were also found dead in a nearby area. Rescuers, including an army medical team and 30 troops, were deployed to search for those still missing. About 400mm of rain fell in the mountainous region in 12 hours before the landslides struck. The island’s road network has been severely damaged, but electricity supplies initially cut off had been restored to around half of Houailou, local officials said. “We’ve never seen anything like it. It’s the worst natural disaster to hit New Caledonia,” Houailou Mayor Pascal Sawa said. “A huge amount of rock fell down the mountain.” He blamed old nickel mines and forest fires for loosening up the ground and contributing to the disaster.

NETHERLANDS

King in gay rights visit

King Willem-Alexander on Tuesday visited the nation’s main gay rights association to mark its 70th anniversary, in what was said to be the first such visit by a head of state. The king met in Amsterdam with representatives from COC Netherlands, which has been advocating for gay rights since 1946. It was an “immense honor for all LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] people in the Netherlands and I think the world,” COC Netherlands president Tanja Ineke said. “When you’re 13 and think you might be a lesbian and wondering whether to come out of the closet or not, and you see that the king is visiting the COC and supports you, then it’s a huge boost.” The nation was the first in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

AUSTRIA

Robber turns up too early

One robbery failed before it began. The bank was closed. Police have arrested a man who they say tried to rob a bank in Vienna — but arrived too early. Police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer said the 45-year-old suspect entered the bank foyer on Tuesday armed with a gas pistol and with a hood drawn over his head, but 15 minutes before opening time. He said that passersby alerted police after the man hid his weapon under newspapers and paced nervously as he waited for the main doors to open. The man was not identified in line with the nation’s privacy laws. Police said his planned getaway vehicle was a stolen scooter.

UNITED KINGDOM

Dodo fetches US$416,300

Summers Place Auctions has sold a composite dodo skeleton to a private collector for ￡336,100 (US$416,300), including the buyer’s premium. The unique specimen of a creature once found on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean was created by a dodo enthusiast who collected the bird’s bones for 40 years until he realized he had enough to create an almost complete skeleton. Hunted into extinction, the Dodo has come to epitomize the cruel impact that humans can have on an ecosystem. The bird’s name recognition was enhanced by Lewis Carroll, who included a dodo in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.