UNITED KINGDOM

Bollywood seen liberalizing

Actress Vaani Kapoor said Bollywood has become more liberal about intimacy on screen ahead of the release of her new film Befikre (Carefree), a contemporary romantic comedy with passionate kissing scenes. The movie, set in Paris and co-starring Ranveer Singh, also references sex and drinking, subjects normally absent from the traditional, conservative song-and-dance romances for which Bollywood is famed. “There’s a change in society,” Kapoor said during a promotional event in London on Monday for the film. “I feel they are evolving and with them you obviously see the cinema evolving and the people who are making it evolving and people accepting it and being more liberal and lenient towards it,” she said. Befikre, which has been approved by India’s Central Board of Film Certification, is to be released in cinemas worldwide on Dec. 9.

AUSTRALIA

Police seize 500kg of MDMA

A police operation has seized more than 500kg of the drug MDMA in Sydney worth A$60 million (US$44.34 million) and arrested two Chinese, officials said yesterday. The men, aged 38 and 34, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday on drug importation charges, a police statement said. They were denied bail and face potential life prison sentences if convicted. The drug arrived in Sydney last month in a shipment of aluminum rollers. Australian Border Force officers examined the consignment and detected a crystalline substance concealed within the rollers. Police made a controlled delivery of the rollers to a Sydney warehouse last week and the men were arrested on Sunday.

CHINA

Double entendre and fries

Authorities are investigating a Shanghai-based fried chicken chain for possible “violations of social order” over its sexually suggestive name — “Call a Chick” — and menu items, the Shanghai Daily reported yesterday. “Chick,” or “chicken,” is slang for prostitute in Chinese. The newspaper said the restaurant offered menu items that included “virgin chick” (spring chicken) and “chick’s sex partner” (beverages), among others. It also ran a suggestive promotion slogan titled “Satisfying all your expectations over chicks.” The newspaper said Call a Chick first came under fire in the western province of Sichuan when a woman complained to the media after her eight-year-old son kept asking her its meaning. The Shanghai Industrial and Commercial Administrative Bureau said it had launched an investigation, the newspaper said. “The content involved could violate social order,” it quoted Li Hua (李華), deputy director of the advertisement department of the bureau, as saying. Laws ban advertisements that undermine public order or violate ethical standards. Offenders can face fines of up to 1 million yuan (US$145,127) and have their business license revoked, the Shanghai Daily said.

CHINA

Insulting executive fired

A top executive at German automaker Daimler has lost his job after being accused of yelling insults about local people and using pepper spray in a dispute over a parking spot. The company’s Chinese truck and bus division chief executive officer Rainer Gaertner was accused of starting an argument in an upscale Beijing neighborhood last week. A post that circulated on social media alleged that Gaertner said all Chinese were “bastards,” then used pepper spray to push back onlookers confronting him.