Protesters hope Indonesia will end intolerance

Reuters, JAKARTA

Thousands of Indonesians yesterday held a peaceful rally to promote unity, saying they were worried by signs of growing racial and religious intolerance in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Dressed in red-and-white shirts, the colors of the Indonesian flag, religious leaders, members of human rights groups, lawmakers and others marched along a central Jakarta street.

Some held posters with the national motto “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika” (“unity in diversity”), while others performed traditional dances.

“This is about diversity, but also about unity. We have to separate politics from ethnicity, religion, and race,” 25-year old Iwan Saputra said.

“I want Indonesia to stay united,” Saputra said.

Concerns about rising Muslim sentiment in the country of 250 million people have grown since police on Wednesday said they would investigate a blasphemy complaint by Muslim groups against the Christian governor of Jakarta.

More than 100,000 Muslims protested against Jakarta Governor Basuki Purnama Purnama earlier this month. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to quell the protest.

“The economy is growing, infrastructure is being built everywhere. Don’t let this all be destroyed just because of ego,” said Saidiman Ahmad, an advocate for Liberal Islam Network.

Some analysts have said the police decision to pursue the case was a blow to democracy as well as diversity. Indonesia recognizes six religions and is home to several minority groups that adhere to traditional beliefs.