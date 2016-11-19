FEATURE: History enthusiasts collect Auschwitz items

AFP, BRZEZINKA, Poland

Things are looking good for a group of unusual treasure hunters who have already removed dozens of items from a small wooden cabin in southern Poland. The hut is near the barbed wire fence surrounding the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau and those emptying it are a group of history buffs who work to locate and preserve Holocaust items scattered around the area.

“This metal container must have been a washbasin for the camp’s inmates,” says 43-year-old Dag Kopijasz, a diving instructor who devotes himself to local history in his free time. “There’s also a stool, hangers, an ammunition box and dishes.”

There are also dishes embossed with two lightning bolts, the insignia of the SS, the notorious armed wing of the Nazi party.

“These here are plates from a set of dishes from the SS dining hall,” he says. “The SS dining hall wasn’t far from here, and behind us, 200m away, there was the Birkenau camp.”

One million European Jews died at Auschwitz-Birkenau, which Nazi Germany set up in occupied Poland in 1940 and which became Europe’s biggest death camp.

More than 100,000 others, including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and anti-Nazi resistance fighters, also died there.

To build the camp, the Nazis cleared all the residents out of the village of Birkenau and razed most of its houses.

“When the previous residents returned after the war, they had absolutely nothing so they took items they found at the site,” Kopijasz says.

Three years ago, Kopijasz set up a group called the Foundation of Memory Sites Near Auschwitz-Birkenau (FPMP) with the goal to collect items related to the death camp and save them from oblivion.

“No one was interested, even though there are still tons of objects at homes in the region... Often people don’t know what to do with them,” he says.

Such was the case with 55-year-old Zbigniew Gierlicki, who agreed to hand over the cabin to the foundation after his parents died.

“From what I was told, it seems my grandfather built it out of planks from a dismantled camp barracks. There was a ton of stuff — German uniforms, soap, army stretchers — but it’s all lost now,” he said.

“My grandparents took it all from the camp, like everyone else here. At the time we had nothing, not even building material, but my grandmother never used these plates. Ever,” Gierlicki says.

Inside the hut, the number C652 can be seen through the peeling white paint, suggesting the planks were scavenged from what was once the camp’s clinic, Kopijasz says.

Andrzej Kacorzyk, a historian and deputy director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum, is not surprised that so many objects are still being found.

“You mustn’t forget that some 100,000 men — inmates, the SS — lived here, so there was an enormous amount of all sorts of goods, which still resurface today,” he said.

“We’re delighted that history buffs also manage to find items,” Kacorzyk adds. “What’s most important is for these items to be preserved.”

Once empty, the cabin will be dismantled and taken to a warehouse belonging to the foundation, which has already dismantled 15 others and filled up three small exhibition halls with the objects found.

At the foundation’s headquarters in the village of Budy-Brzeszcze, visitors can see a wide range of artifacts. Among the items is a large concrete roller used by inmates to pave roads that had been used for years by a nearby soccer club to level its pitch. There is also a porcelain Mickey Mouse figurine that belonged to a child killed at the camp, as well as a tiny wooden clog charm that was hidden between bricks in an attic where prisoners once slept.