Twitter accounts linked to ‘alt-right hate speech’ axed

AP, NEW YORK

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent members of the so-called “alt-right” in an apparent crack down on accounts tied to hate speech or threats of violence.

Twitter declined comment, but said that its policies forbid violent threats, hate speech or harassment and promise to take action against violators.

The company on Tuesday also announced that it was expanding ways for users to report harassment and curb the amount of abuse they see, a reaction to a reported growth in abuse, bullying and harassment on the Internet.

The alt-right, short for “alternative right,” is a loose group espousing preservation of a “white identity,” opposition to multiculturalism and defense of “Western values.”

The movement drew attention during the US presidential campaign, especially after Stephen Bannon of the Breitbart Web site, considered by many to be the alt-right’s platform, joined the campaign of Donald Trump, now US president-elect. Trump recently named Bannon as White House chief strategist.

Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute think tank, said in an interview that his Twitter account and accounts for the institute and his magazine were all suspended this week without notification.

Spencer, who is credited with popularizing the term “alt-right,” says he has never called for violence and has not tweeted anything recently that might provoke a suspension.

He called the suspensions a coordinated attack against users with certain viewpoints.

While he acknowledged that Twitter is a company and has a right to do as it pleases, he says it also needs to accept that it has evolved into something bigger and needs to act accordingly.

“This is 2016 and we live in a digital world,” he said.

“Twitter is how the president releases press releases and it’s also how teenage girls talk about Justin Bieber,” he said.

“Twitter is not just some Web site,” he said. “It’s a public space and we have to treat it that way.”

Pax Dickinson, who was ousted as chief technology officer of the Web site Business Insider in 2013 after reportedly sending offensive tweets, says he also was not given a reason for his Twitter suspension.

However, he said it likely stemmed from a tweet he sent director Joss Whedon that included an anti-homosexual term.

Dickinson said he has appealed the suspension, but has yet to hear back from Twitter.

Spencer said he does not plan on coming back to Twitter unless he gets an apology.

Online harassment has long been a problem for the Internet. Because Twitter allows most conversations to play out in public and allows for relative anonymity, it has been especially visible there. And it is especially challenging, because Twitter harassment often resembles online mob action, with numerous pseudonymous accounts ganging up to tweet vile messages at particular individuals.