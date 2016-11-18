Fires in the US spread smoke across states

AP, TIGER, Georgia

Thick smoke has settled over a wide area of the southern Appalachians, where dozens of uncontrolled wildfires are burning through decades of leaf litter, and people breathe in tiny bits of the forest with every gulp of air.

It is a constant reminder of the threat to many small mountain communities, where relentless drought and now persistent fires and smoke have people under siege.

“A lot of the ladies just went to tears and said this happens in other places, it doesn’t happen here,” pastor Scott Cates said as townspeople donated water, cough drops and other supplies for the firefighters at the Liberty Baptist Church in Tiger, Georgia.

The fires do not sleep. They burn through the night, through the now-desiccated tinder of deciduous forests accustomed to wet, humid summers and autumns.

“It doesn’t die down after dark,” says firefighter captain Ron Thalacker, who came from Carlsbad, New Mexico, with a fire engine that now draws water from streams and ponds to spray on hotspots in Georgia’s Rabun County, near the epicenter of the southern fires.

Large, wind-driven fires that scorch pine forests in the western US often burn in the tree tops and mellow out at night, but these fires are clinging to the ground and actively burning 24 hours a day, said firefighter Chad Cullum of Billings, Montana.

More than 5,000 firefighters and support personnel, including many veterans of wildfires in the arid west, and 24 helicopters are battling blazes in the fire zone, which has spread from northern Georgia and eastern Tennessee into eastern Kentucky, the western Carolinas and parts of surrounding states.

Nationally, “there’s a pretty good ability to help out the south right now,” said Jennifer Jones, a spokeswoman with the US Forest Service.

Reinforcements have arrived from at least 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, she said this week.

One man died in a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday on eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway, where smoke decreased visibility.

Kentucky State Police said about 14 others were injured in a series of wrecks on both sides of the road.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said a coal truck driver died when he got out of his truck to check on a driver whose vehicle had hit the truck and then was hit by a third vehicle.

About 15 vehicles were involved in the chain reaction collisions that closed the highway for nearly 10 hours, Ferrell said.

More than 30 large fires remain uncontained, and overall, a total of 51,800 hectares has burned.

Firefighters got a lucky break when a fire reversed direction, turning away from the Trail of Tears, which marks the route where the Cherokee and other Indians were forcibly removed from their lands in the 1800s.

In national forests, following procedures approved by the tribes, heavy equipment is not allowed within about 230m of the trail bed unless life or property is threatened, US Forest Service spokesman Terry McDonald said.

Tim Free, a lifelong resident of Rabun County, broke down with emotion as he described how elderly neighbors are struggling with relentless smoke, so thick it blocks the sun.

“What we’re fortunate to have here is people who care about people,” he said.