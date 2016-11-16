Agencies

GREECE

Grenade attack claimed

A far-left group on Monday claimed responsibility for last week’s grenade attack on the French embassy in Athens, which slightly wounded a police officer on duty. Police were trying to verify a claim by the Organization of Revolutionary Autodefense, published on the alternative Web site Indymedia, for Thursday’s attack. The grenade left a tennis ball-sized hole in the pavement and shrapnel marks on the embassy gate and guard box. Reports said the policeman, who sustained leg injuries, had barely enough time to take shelter in the bullet-proof box as the grenade exploded. The same group had claimed responsibility for firing shots at the Mexican embassy in Athens in July 2014. The lengthy claim said France was targeted for several reasons — the death of environmentalist Remi Fraisse, who was killed by a bullet fired by a French policeman in October 2014 during a protest, the clearing of the “Jungle” camp in Calais housing thousands of refugees trying to cross into Britain, and the life sentence being served by Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah in France for terrorist acts.

ITALY

Refugee drownings rise

Another five people have been added to the tally of more than 4,200 refugees who have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year, the coast guard said yesterday. The coast guard, which coordinates search and rescue operations in the waters between Libya and the nation’s southern coast, said a total of 550 people had been saved during five separate operations on Monday. The rescues all involved efforts to get people off overcrowded rubber dinghies in waters off Libya. Five corpses were recovered, the coast guard said.

ITALY

Sculpture incident probed

Police in Rome were examining CCTV footage in a bid to identify vandals who damaged one of the city’s most famous pieces of public sculpture, Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s Elephant and Obelisk. The landmark work, tucked away in a little square near the Pantheon, features an elephant carrying the obelisk on its back and was first placed in the Piazza della Minerva in the 17th century. Bernini oversaw the sculpture of the elephant, which had the tip of its left trunk broken off in the overnight incident. The elephant was commissioned by then-pope Alexander VII to support an obelisk from ancient Egypt that had only recently been excavated.

UNITED STATES

Franklin grave funds sought

A fundraising campaign has been launched to save the damaged gravestone of Benjamin Franklin at the Christ Church Burial Ground in Philadelphia. The Christ Church Preservation Trust told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the marble ledger tablet marking Franklin’s final resting place had recently developed a significant crack. The ritual of tossing pennies onto Franklin’s grave has been blamed for causing the crack. Tens of thousands of coins are thrown onto the marker each year in tribute of Franklin’s famous adage, “a penny saved, is a penny earned.” Franklin, who died in 1790, was one of seven signers of the Declaration of Independence buried at the graveyard across from Independence Mall. The trust has received grants to restore the site, but is seeking another US$10,000 for the project.