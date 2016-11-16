Pro-Russian Igor Dodon wins in Moldova election

AP, CHISINAU

A pro-Russian politician has secured a clear win in Moldova’s presidential race, final results showed on Monday, an election that many Moldovans hope will rekindle ties with Moscow.

In the full count, Igor Dodon won 52.2 percent of the vote. Maia Sandu had 47.8 percent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Dodon to visit Moscow and said he looked forward to developing bilateral relations.

In her first comments after the final results, Sandu said the elections were neither free nor fair and accused opponents of using “dirty methods,” including the media and administrative resources, against her.

She called for the resignation of authorities responsible for organizing the elections.

International election observers said that “fundamental freedoms [were] respected, but polarized media coverage, harsh rhetoric detracted from the process.”

Up to 3,000 Moldovans marched to the offices of the Central Election Committee in Chisinau shouting: “Down with the mafia!”

Anger also flared on Sunday after Moldovans voting in Britain, Ireland, France, Italy and elsewhere lined up for hours and ballot papers ran out.

Sandu said the elections had been badly organized.

Dodon’s victory was celebrated with fireworks early on Monday in the semi-autonomous Gagauzia region, home of many ethnic Russians.

Dodon, leader of the Socialists’ Party, announced himself the victor at midnight on Sunday and called for calm, vowing to be a president for all Moldovans, regardless of their political views.

He said he seeks good relations with the nation’s neighbors, Romania and Ukraine.

Putin congratulated Dodon and said the outcome of the election demonstrated that Moldovans want to have a balanced foreign policy.

The statement said that the Russian leader is willing to develop bilateral relations within an existing friendship agreement.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said the new leader should fulfil his mandate “with wisdom and balance.”