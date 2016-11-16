Town evacuated amid aftershocks

Reuters, WELLINGTON

New Zealand emergency services and defense personnel evacuated hundreds of tourists and residents from a small South Island town amid more strong aftershocks yesterday, after a powerful earthquake killed two people.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor struck just after midnight on Sunday, destroying farm homesteads, sending glass and masonry toppling from buildings in the capital, Wellington, and cutting road and rail links throughout the northeast of the ruggedly beautiful South Island.

As aftershocks continued to rattle the region, emergency services cordoned off streets in Wellington and evacuated several buildings due to fears one of them might collapse.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the vacant building appeared to have suffered structural damage when the land it was on subsided in the earthquake.

A fire service official said a major structural beam had “snapped like a bone.”

The town of Kaikoura, a popular base for whale-watching about 150km northeast of Christchurch, the South Island’s main city, remained cut off after massive landslides destroyed roads.

Four New Zealand Defence Force helicopters flew into the town yesterday morning and two Royal New Zealand Navy vessels were heading to the area carrying supplies and to assist with the evacuation, Headquarters Joint Forces New Zealand acting commander Air Commodore Darryn Webb told TVNZ.

“We’re looking to do as many flights as we can out of Kaikoura today,” he said.

About 400 of the 1,200 tourists stranded in the town were flown out yesterday, including 12 people with a variety of injuries, officials said.

The Red Cross, which used defense force helicopters to bring in emergency generators, satellite communications and water containers, said water in the town was running out.

Mark Solomon, a leader of South Island’s indigenous Maori Ngai Tahu community, which has tourism and fisheries businesses around Kaikoura, said the local marae, a Maori meeting place, had received 1,000 people since Monday morning. Many slept overnight in the communal hall or in vehicles outside.

The community fed them with crayfish, a delicacy for which the South Island town is famous. With no power, the tanks that hold the expensive crustaceans had stopped pumping.

“It’s better to use the food than throw it in the rubbish, so we sent it up to the marae to feed people,” Solomon told reporters by telephone.

China chartered four helicopters to evacuate about 40 of its nationals from Kaikoura, mostly older people and children, late on Monday, said Liu Lian (劉煉), an official at the Chinese consulate in Christchurch.

One Chinese national had been treated for a minor head injury in Kaikoura’s hospital, and about 60 others were yesterday to be evacuated, Liu said.

“They have been trapped in Kaikoura for a couple of days, some are maybe scared, they have some mental stress,” Liu told reporters.

Many planned to continue journeys to other parts of New Zealand, Liu added.

Other tourists also said they planned to continue their trips, and travel agencies said they had not noticed a drop-off in bookings, easing concerns about a major hit to the sector, New Zealand’s biggest export earner.

Gale-force winds and rain were hampering recovery efforts, and hundreds of aftershocks continued to rock the region. A magnitude 5.4 tremor was among the bigger aftershocks and was felt strongly in Wellington.