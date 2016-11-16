China harasses district candidates

AP, BEIJING

Liu Huizhen (劉慧珍), a soft-spoken farmer’s daughter who wants to serve her community, might seem an unlikely threat to the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Yet, as Chinese voted yesterday for low-level representatives, authorities have responded to Liu’s bid as an independent candidate in a southwestern district of Beijing by sending several dozen men with buzz cuts and barking voices to follow her around and prevent her from meeting with voters.

The controls reflect the CCP’s determination to maintain a rock-solid hold on politics at all levels, galvanized in recent years by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) steady accumulation of political authority that has made him the most powerful Chinese leader since Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in the 1980s.

EXERCISING RIGHTS

“My reason for joining in the National People’s Congress elections is simple and innocent. Everyone has the right to take part in elections,” Liu, 45, said in a recent interview. “These people are really taking it too far.”

An initial attempt to interview Liu at the shack she has been living in since her home was demolished was blocked by at least seven men who identified themselves only as “volunteers” and parked a car across the road to block access.

Interviewed later over FaceTime, a video chat service, Liu said 10 to 20 people were outside her door and keeping her from leaving.

Such harassment appears routine for independent candidates amid elections for more than 2 million members of county and district people’s congresses, the only level of citizens’ representatives selected by direct vote.

Across China, independents report being kept under tight supervision and prevented from campaigning.

Grassroots pro-democracy activist Yao Lifa (姚立法), who has been intermittently detained since first winning election in 1998, has been out of contact for weeks, apparently while under detention, supporters said.

Yao has been prevented from running for his old seat.

BEIJING’S WARNINGS

Xi’s administration has warned consistently against the pernicious influence of Western concepts such as free speech and multiparty democracy, while pursuing a brawny take on Chinese nationalism that has manifested itself in an assertive push for dominance in Asia.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s election in a highly divisive campaign is seen as bolstering such sentiments, with Beijing’s leaders increasingly convinced that their authoritarian system would prove triumphant while the US’ global influence steadily declines, analysts said.

“If China wants to say democracy is not a good thing, this [US election] certainly is good for them,” said David Zweig, director of the Center on China’s Transnational Relations at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

This year’s polls in China are particularly significant as a precursor to the selection of about 2,300 delegates to next year’s CCP National Congress, where Xi is expected to gain a second five-year term as party secretary-general.

Despite the various barriers imposed, the elections have attracted a wave of independent candidates hailing broadly from China’s burgeoning “rights defense” movement.

They include those seeking redress over personal issues such as the confiscation of property and idealists working for fair competition in politics, said Li Fan (李凡), an advocate of elections reforms in China.