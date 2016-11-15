Toddler dies after attack on Indonesian church

AFP, JAKARTA

A toddler died yesterday after being injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on an Indonesian church, police said, the latest assault on a religious minority in the Muslim-majority country.

Two-year-old Intan Olivia Marbun was among four small children hurt when an attacker wearing a T-shirt with the word “jihad” on it threw explosives at the church on Borneo Island from a motorbike on Sunday.

The children, aged between two and four, had been playing in the car park of the church in the city of Samarinda at the time of the attack.

Local police spokesman Fajar Setiawan told reporters that Marbun suffered severe burns, adding: “Unfortunately, the doctors could not save the victim... She died early this morning.”

The other children suffered less serious injuries and were still being treated in a hospital, Setiawan said.

“We hope they can come home soon,” he added.

Police have arrested the suspected attacker, a 32-year-old man who was previously jailed over his involvement in a 2011 mail bomb plot targeting figures including a moderate Muslim cleric and the nation’s counterterrorism chief.

Indonesia has the world’s biggest Muslim population, but most practice a moderate form of Islam, and the country is also home to substantial populations of Christians, Buddhists and Hindus.

However, there has been an increasing number of attacks on religious minorities in recent years by Muslim hardliners.

Sunday’s attack was the latest on a church in recent months.

In August, an Indonesian teenager who was obsessed with the Islamic State group stabbed a priest in a church and tried to detonate a homemade bomb.

The rise of the Islamic State has also fanned the flames of extremism in a country that has long struggled with militancy, with hundreds of Indonesians heading to fight with the militants in the Middle East.

A suicide bombing and gun attack in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, in January, claimed by the Islamic State, resulted in the deaths of four attackers and four civilians.