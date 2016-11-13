Agencies

JAPAN

Woman set on fire

A man set a woman on fire following an argument in a restaurant in Ibaraki Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported yesterday. The 52-year-old Iranian man was seen pouring liquid over his 36-year-old Filipina girlfriend before setting her alight at the eatery on Friday, reports cited police as saying. Workers at the restaurant called an ambulance. The couple was taken to hospital with severe burns and both remain unconscious, NHK said. Police are treating the case as attempted murder.

CYPRUS

Peace talks on hold

Intensive talks at a Swiss resort on how much land Greek and Turkish Cypriots would administratively control under a deal reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus have broken off and are to reconvene in Geneva on Sunday next week, officials said on Friday. Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said important progress has been made narrowing differences on how much territory would make up Greek and Turkish Cypriot zones in an envisioned federation. The UN-backed negotiations are to continue in Geneva for three or four days. Christodoulides said the goal for a deal to be reached by the end of the year remains. The talks were designed as a precursor to a final summit that would also include Greece, Turkey and Britain, to sort out the pivotal issue of security.

Australia

PM banned from Mardi Gras

Organizers passed a motion preventing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from being invited to next year’s Mardi Gras as an official guest due to his handling of marriage equality issues. The first sitting prime minister to attend the Sydney Mardi Gras, Turnbull has been blocked from attending next year’s parade. The Mardi Gras membership at their annual general meeting yesterday passed a motion that the meeting “does not believe that a prime minister who denies us equality should be welcome as an official guest at our parade.” The move follows Turnbull’s statement that the Coalition government had “no plans” to advance marriage equality after a bill to run a plebiscite on the issue was defeated in the Senate on Monday last week.

AUSTRALIA

Casino employee released

One of 18 employees of Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd detained in China last month for suspected gambling crimes has been released on bail, the company said yesterday. A Chinese national who was a junior employee was the first of the staff to be released, the company said. Crown did not identify the employee. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the employees had been detained for suspected involvement in gambling crimes, but did not provide further details.

MYANMAR

UN calls for assault probe

A UN official is calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual assault in northern Rakhine state following recent border attacks. In a statement issued on Friday, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Zainab Hawa Bangura said she was gravely concerned by the reports and said it was essential for the government to allow humanitarian access to the area to provide support for the survivors. “The recent escalation of violence may lead to more incidents of sexual assault and therefore I call upon the government of Myanmar to take measures to stop this spiral of violence, particularly against women and girls,” she said.