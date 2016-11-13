Trump appoints transition team

Reuters, WASHINGTON and NEW YORK

US president-elect Donald Trump put vice presidential running mate Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team on Friday, knocking New Jersey Governor Chris Christie down a peg as he began the work of filling top administration jobs.

Christie is to remain as a vice chair of the transition effort, Trump’s campaign said, as he deals with the fallout from the ‘Bridgegate’ lane closure scandal that has damaged his political standing.

The announcement came shortly after Trump aides convened at the real-estate mogul’s apartment building in New York to begin weighing candidates for some of the 4,000 jobs he will have to fill shortly after he takes office on Jan. 20 next year.

Trump said three of his five children and his son-in-law Jared Kushner would help oversee the transition.

“I can see already how he is going to be a great president and I’m glad I could play a small role in it,” former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani told reporters after the meeting.

Giuliani is the leading contender for attorney general, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Christie, once a top candidate for the job, appears to no longer be in the running, they said.

Since his surprise defeat of Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton in Tuesday’s election, dozens of possible appointees have been floated, from grassroots conservative heroes such as former Republican US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin to seasoned Washington hands such as David Malpass.

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus is a strong candidate for White House chief of staff, according to sources close to the campaign.

Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon, a conservative provocateur, is also being considered for the job.

Trump has a relatively small pool of candidates to work with, as many Republicans condemned his racially inflammatory rhetoric over the course of the campaign and some of his positions, such as his attacks on free trade, run against party orthodoxy.

Trump’s campaign spent relatively little time on transition planning during the campaign, and even his Republican supporters had been bracing for a loss.

“I was on Romney’s transition team, and it was a well-oiled machine months before the election. Now there’s a scramble,” said one Republican source, referring to the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.

With a Republican-controlled House and Senate, Trump has the ability to follow through on his campaign promises to cut taxes, tighten immigration, scale back climate change rules and repeal US President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

An Obama administration rule requiring retirement advisers to act in their clients’ interests could also be on the chopping block.

However, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional Republicans might balk at his protectionist trade policies and expensive transportation spending plan.

“Busy day planned in New York. Will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government!” Trump said on Twitter on Friday morning.

Trump’s most loyal supporters could play a prominent role in his administration.

Campaign sources say Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions could serve as secretary of defense, former House speaker Newt Gingrich might be named as secretary of state and retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn could serve as national security adviser.