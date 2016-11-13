Outrage and fear fuel continuing anti-Trump protests

AP, PORTLAND, Oregon

Spurred by fear and outrage, protesters around the US rallied and marched on Friday as they have done daily since Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump won the election.

In Portland, Oregon, rowdy protests continued for a second night as hundreds of people took to the streets. Police used flashbang grenades in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Some protesters spray-painted graffiti and threw items at officers.

Authorities said vandalism and assault had taken place during the rally, which organizers had billed as peaceful earlier in the day.

There were also spirited demonstrations on college campuses and along downtown streets which were mostly peaceful following previous outbreaks of window-smashing and fire-setting.

Evening marches disrupted traffic in Miami and Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump supporter Nicolas Quirico was traveling from South Beach to Miami. His car was among hundreds stopped when protesters blocked Interstate 395.

“Trump will be our president. There is no way around that and the sooner people grasp that, the better off we will be,” he said.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across California, including in downtown Los Angeles, after night fell where more than 200 people were arrested a night earlier.

In Bakersfield, California, where Trump is far more popular than in most of the state, some held signs reading “Anti-Trump, Pro-USA.” Small protests were also held in Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kansas City, Missouri; Olympia, Washington; and Iowa City, Iowa.

Hundreds of people joined an afternoon “love rally” in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York.

More than 200 people, carrying signs gathered on the steps of the Washington State Capitol building in Olympia. The group chanted “not my president” and “no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”