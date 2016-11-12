Bombing suspect appears in NY court for first time

NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man accused of carrying out bombings in New York City and New Jersey in September, appeared for the first time in court in Manhattan on Thursday, with his lawyer expressing concern about whether his health problems could be addressed adequately in the jail where he is being held.

Rahami was arraigned in New Jersey last month on charges related to the attempted murder of police officers who captured him in Linden, New Jersey, on Sept. 19.

Afterward, he recovered from gunshot wounds at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, where his arraignment on the New Jersey charges was held via a video conference from his hospital bed.

He was later moved to New Jersey State Prison, where he was held in a medical unit before he was taken to Manhattan on Thursday.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara said that Rahami “was brought today to Manhattan to face terrorism charges.”

“Rahami will now face justice in a federal courthouse just blocks south of where he allegedly planted his bombs,” Bharara added.

Rahami, 28, limped noticeably as he was led into the courtroom to face federal charges related to the bombings.

The hearing was brief, with Rahami listening attentively as a magistrate judge, Sarah Netburn, advised him of his rights.

Rahami’s lawyer, David Patton, said afterward that his client would plead not guilty when he was arraigned.

The hearing did not focus on the government’s investigation.

However, three federal law enforcement officials recently said that while Rahami was hospitalized in Newark, the FBI used the so-called public safety exception to question him before he was represented by a lawyer.

Under that exception, such questioning may be conducted without a suspect being advised of their rights.

It is not known what the FBI asked Rahami, but agents were interested in learning whether he had built other bombs or received training overseas, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the continuing investigation.

Patton declined to comment when asked about the questioning.

The bureau and Bharara’s office also had no comment.