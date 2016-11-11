US ELECTION: Transition after Trump stunner

NY Times News Service

US president-elect Donald Trump was subdued in his triumph on Wednesday, cloistering himself in New York City with a handful of aides and family members as he turned toward the enormous task of assembling a government.

For all his boisterousness during the campaign, Trump was more muted than exuberant in its aftermath, according to people who spoke with him throughout the day.

His victory over Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton caught even him by surprise: Like Clinton, Trump tracked the race through private polling that indicated he was headed for defeat and he went all but silent in his apartment on Tuesday night as the returns from Florida turned in his favor.

Trump fielded conciliatory telephone calls from political dignitaries, including Republicans who resisted his candidacy, like former US presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and from Democrats with whom he might clash in office, like Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader in the US House of Representatives.

However, Trump said nothing in public and as the political world reeled from his electoral success, the president-elect and his advisers did little to address the array of questions hanging over Trump Tower.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a close ally of Trump’s who had been assigned to lead the transition process, emerged from the skyscraper at about 4:30pm, but rebuffed requests for comment.

“No interviews today,” he said.

US Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, emerging from meetings in the early evening, said Trump and his team would soon “move forward to a more specific agenda,” but did not elaborate.

“I’ll just say the team has done what transitions traditionally do at this point,” he added.

Up to now, aides to Trump said the team of advisers working on a potential transition has labored more or less in segregation from the campaign apparatus.

Over the summer, Trump collected a few practiced Washington hands to help him design an administration, including veterans of the first Bush administration and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign.

Among them are Jamie Burke and William Hagerty, both former Romney advisers, and Ado Machida, a former aide to former US vice president Dick Cheney.

However, Trump remained preoccupied almost exclusively with the campaign and refused to discuss the transition with his aides out of superstition, according to two people briefed on the process.

He took few steps to recruit a conventional team of Washington veterans who might accompany him into government, after the fashion of past candidates like George W. Bush, who assembled something of a national security shadow Cabinet before the 2000 general election.

Trump held a few meetings on Wednesday to spur that process, huddling with a group that included his children; Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Committee; and Stephen Bannon, the chairman of Breitbart News Network, who helped steer Trump’s campaign.

Trump met separately with a group of aides to Indiana Governor Mike Pence, his running mate, along with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Michael Leavitt, a former governor of Utah who managed Romney’s transition team, said Trump’s transition would probably focus at first on a few key appointments, like naming a White House chief of staff.

Leavitt said he met several times with Trump’s team to discuss the mechanics of transition planning and described it as a “full-blown” operation.