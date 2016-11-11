ANALYSIS: Trump’s victory a ‘wake-up call’ for Europe

Reuters, BRUSSELS

For Europe, already reeling from Britain’s decision to leave its 28-member club, US president-elect’s Donald Trump’s election victory introduces a host of new uncertainties it is ill-equipped to tackle.

Preoccupied by a growing anti-establishment mood across the continent, the EU’s leaders gave little thought to the idea a man dubbed “the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement” by Germany’s deputy chancellor could take power in the US.

The day before, one of the EU’s leaders had confided a contingency plan of “crossing ourselves and praying.” The day after, as they pledged to work with Trump, a senior EU diplomat summed up their dilemma.

“Since we have refused to really think through this scenario, we have a list of questions that need to be answered, but almost everything is a big unknown,” the envoy said.

For some, Europe must now step up and take more responsibility, both for its own security and the wider world, if the entrepreneur makes good on campaign talk of limiting US defense commitments and other engagements abroad.

Trade relations, climate change, Russia and tackling the Islamic State group are all areas where Europe may have to forge its own path if a Trump-led Washington pulls back from the global stage.

“This is another wake-up call,” said Manfred Weber, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who leads conservatives in the European Parliament. “It is now up to Europe. We must be more self-confident and assume more responsibility.”

“We do not know what to expect from the USA,” he said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said a Trump White House “may help some people in Europe understand that we need to reinforce defense cooperation among Europeans.

However, EU leaders know that euroskeptic radicals, inspired by Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the bloc in June, could exploit any attempt to tighten cooperation to condemn them to the same ignominious electoral fate as Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.

East Europeans fret Russian President Vladimir Putin may use Trump’s vow to improve ties with sanctions-hit Moscow to extend Russian influence, as in Ukraine.

The Norwegian head of NATO felt obliged to spell out that Trump could not renege on security guarantees.

“Europe cannot blink after Brexit, after the election of Donald Trump,” French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

“Europe must stand together more, be more active and go more on the offensive,” Ayrault said. “Even just to protect itself.”

Privately, senior officials question its ability to do that.

“Europe will need to do more to take care of its own — but are we capable?” a senior European diplomat asked.

The EU has been riven with tensions over economic policy, the Syrian refugee crisis and Britain’s exit, and remains very divided.

Another senior EU diplomat said: “This changes the business model of the EU. But we have no idea how.”

He dismissed suggestions a US withdrawal from some engagements could offer benefits by obliging Europeans to invest more in their cooperation and spend more on their own defense: “That’s not a silver lining. That’s putting on a brave face.”

EU foreign ministers called a special meeting over dinner on Sunday to discuss what Trump’s US will mean for Europe.

Giles Merritt of pro-EU Brussels think tank Friends of Europe said leaders had no time to lose to “head off trouble” and could revive their own union by helping defend global stability.