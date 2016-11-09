Agencies

THAILAND

Elephants honor king

Eleven elephants from Ayutthaya yesterday knelt in respect for the late king Bhumibol Adulyadej during a procession in Bangkok. The elephants and about 200 handlers marched to the Grand Palace before the animals crouched down for the observation of a minute of silence in memory of the king, who died last month at the age of 88. “This is the biggest event in my life,” said Ayuthaya Elephant Palace owner Laithongrien Meephan, who led the procession. Nine of the elephants were white and two were painted white.

IRAQ

Japanese journalist expelled

Kurdish officials on Monday deported a Japanese journalist whose work on fundamentalist movements and close relationship with extremists has often aggravated authorities. The Kurdistan Region Security Council accused Kosuke Tsuneoka of having a militant nom de guerre, Shamil, and said he was detained over alleged links to the Islamic State group. Tsuneoka was picked up near Mount Zerdk east of Mosul on Oct. 27 and he was later handed over to Japanese authorities, the council said. A Middle East specialist and war zone veteran, Tsuneoka has been detained in several countries because of his proximity to Muslim militants.

JAPAN

Sinkhole opens in Fukuoka

A giant sinkhole appeared yesterday in the middle of Fukuoka, swallowing part of a five-lane street near the main railway station. The gaping hole, about 30m wide, exposed support columns of nearby buildings at a traffic intersection. Television footage showed two separate holes steadily expanding as they sucked in asphalt and soil in front of Hakata Station sometime after 5am. The hole continued to expand and by afternoon was about 15m deep, and filling with water from broken pipes. Police said there had been no reports of any injuries. Officials said the extension to a nearby subway line might have triggered the sinkhole.

GERMANY

Abduction a repeat

A yachting Web site on Monday reported that Juergen Kantner, 70, and his partner, Sabine Merz, who were reportedly abducted by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines over the weekend, had been seized and held for ransom eight years ago by Somalian pirates. They were held for 52 days in 2008 before their captors freed them, reportedly after a six-figure ransom had been paid, the Web site said. Merz was reportedly shot and killed in the latest attack. The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted an Abu Sayyaf spokesman as saying via telephone that the woman had fired upon them. “Our men shot back and killed her,” he said.

JAPAN

Foot fancier arrested

Police in Kyoto have arrested a fetishist who allegedly licked and nibbled a woman’s foot for more than 30 minutes, police said yesterday. Akira Nishiyama was arrested on Monday in connection to a July incident when a man talked the victim into sitting in the driver’s seat of his car under the pretense of helping him check the brakes. Nishiyama, 56, allegedly grabbed the woman’s right foot, removed her sandal and began licking the sole of her bare foot, a police spokesman said.

UNITED STATES

Cue maker gets probation

A famous custom pool-cue maker has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in trying to help export protected African elephant ivory to Taiwan. Seventy-five-year-old Cesar “Ernie” Gutierrez on Monday was also ordered to immediately pay a US$10,000 criminal fine. Gutierrez pleaded guilty on Aug. 29 to aiding and abetting the attempted smuggling of African elephant ivory. Prosecutors say Gutierrez manufactured and sold two people 41 sections of custom pool cues with inlays of the protected ivory for US$75,000 to US$85.000. Both individuals were later arrested at Los Angeles International Airport.