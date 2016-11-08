Agencies

UNITED STATES

Janet Reno dies at 78

Janet Reno, the nation’s first female attorney-general, who served eight tumultuous years with then-president Bill Clinton, has died aged 78, according to media reports. ABC News, citing Reno’s goddaughter, said she died from complications of Parkinson’s disease early yesterday in Florida. The Harvard Law graduate, who served as the top law enforcement official from 1993 to 2001, was the longest-tenured attorney general of the 20th century.

GAZA STRIP

Court rules in Abbas’ favor

The Constitutional Court, a body set up months ago by President Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday ruled that he can revoke the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers, a move that effectively allows him to sideline rivals. A verdict issued on Sunday which was swiftly condemned by critics within Abbas’ Fatah faction and militant Muslim rivals, upheld his decree from 2012 when he lifted the immunity of a major rival, Mohammad Dahlan, and expelled him from Fatah. Gaza-born Dahlan is seen as a potential successor to Western-backed Abbas, 81. He now lives in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi, as he would face corruption charges if he returned to the territories.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prison riot ends

Authorities on Sunday put an end to a prison riot involving up to 200 inmates. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the prison in Bedford, England, shortly before 5pm after the disturbance broke out. More than six hours later a Prison Service spokesperson said the incident had been “successfully resolved” by prison officers and the emergency services. “An investigation into this incident will take place. We are absolutely clear that prisoners who behave in this way will be punished and could spend significantly longer behind bars,” the spokesperson said.

FRANCE

Asian tourists reassured

The government plans to bring in more police units and surveillance cameras to reassure Asian tourists put off by robberies and militant attacks and avoid a sharp drop in visitor numbers, Le Figaro daily reported on Sunday. Tourism companies estimate that visitor numbers will fall by 4 to 5 percent this year due to deadly militant attacks, coupled with a spate of robberies targeting Asian tourists. Prime Minister Manuel Valls is to grant about 43 million euros (US$47.55 million) to fund security as well as an advertising campaign and measures to help restaurants and hotels, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

UNITED STATES

Pumpkin launcher explodes

A 39-year-old woman suffered critical injuries on Sunday after a cannon used to launch pumpkins into the air exploded at a large outdoor competition, Delaware State Police said. A 56-year-old man was also hurt with non-life-threatening injuries. Both had been struck by debris from the explosion. The incident occurred at the Punkin Chunkin Contest in Bridgeville. The competition involves dozens of contestants launching pumpkins from homemade contraptions, many of which are air-powered with long cannons and hauled on the back of trucks. Police said a trap door where pumpkins are loaded into the cannon “separated upon the launch of the pumpkin.” The door and other parts were blown into the air before striking the woman in the head and face.

AUSTRALIA

Diver found at sea

Rescuers yesterday hailed finding “a needle in a haystack” after plucking to safety a diver who had drifted more than 48km from his boat and survived a night near the Great Barrier Reef. The 68-year-old failed to return on Sunday from a solo dive at the SS Yongala wreck. A friend raised the alarm and a sea and air search found his boat on Sunday evening. He was spotted by a helicopter about 17 hours later after drifting more than 30 nautical miles (55.56km) in strong currents. Alan Griffiths was on the RAC Queensland Rescue helicopter that found the diver and was winched down to get him. “I said to him, ‘G’day mate, do you want a lift?’” Griffiths told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “He said to me, ‘You should buy a lottery ticket,’ I was like, ‘No mate, you need to buy a lottery ticket.’”