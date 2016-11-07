Agencies

UNITED STATES

Officer fired over feces

A San Antonio police officer has been fired after an internal investigation determined he tried to give a homeless man a sandwich with feces inside it. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus on Friday said in a statement that Matthew Luckhurst committed a “vile and disgusting act.” Luckhurst, a five-year member of the department, told another officer in May that he had picked up feces, placed it on bread and put it in a container for the homeless man. McManus says the second officer told Luckhurst to retrieve the container, but it is not clear whether he did. At least two officers reported Luckhurst’s actions to supervisors.

UNITED KINGDOM

Arrests at London protest

Police on Saturday said they arrested 47 people at an anti-capitalism demonstration in central London organized by the Anonymous hacking group. Hundreds of protesters, many of them masked, took part in the protest which began in Trafalgar Square and moved to parliament. Demonstrators chanted “Whose streets? Our streets” and “One solution, revolution” as they marched accompanied by police. In a breakdown of an earlier tally of the arrests, when 33 people had been detained, police said 14 people were arrested for drugs offences and 11 for obstruction. One person was arrested for criminal damage.

EL SALVADOR

Ex-leader jailed before trial

Former president Elias Antonio Saca will be kept in jail pending trial on charges of embezzling millions of dollars while in power, prosecutors said on Saturday. Six other suspects in the case — including three current government officials — have also been ordered by a judge to be held in preventive detention until the trial begins, the chief prosecutors’ office said on its Twitter account. The seven suspects are accused of diverting US$246 million in public money in a case that includes charges for corruption, money-laundering and criminal association. The judge also ordered the suspects’ assets and accounts frozen. Saca was arrested late last month with the others and denies the allegations.

ITALY

Violence mars protest

Hooded youths taking part in an anti-government protest in Florence on Saturday attacked police with cobblestones, sticks and other objects and police responded with tear gas. Media reports said one officer was injured on the leg in the clashes, apparently from a firecracker. Police used shields to block young men who were charging them in an attempt to reach a building where Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was attending political talks. Those involved in the clashes were among a larger group of anti-government protesters who marched while Renzi was in the city. The demonstration aimed to show opposition to a constitutional referendum on Dec. 4.

UNITED STATES

Renowned scientist dies

Ralph Cicerone, president emeritus of the National Academy of Sciences and a renowned authority on atmospheric chemistry and climate change, has died. He was 73. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine media relations director William Kearney said Cicerone died unexpectedly at his home in Short Hills, New Jersey, on Saturday. Cicerone was the National Academy of Sciences’ 21st president, serving from 2005 until June. He balanced advocacy for independent scientific advice with maintaining a dialogue with policymakers on major scientific issues. His research helped shape policy around the world.