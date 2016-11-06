‘Rolling Stone’ liable for defamation in rape story

Reuters

A federal jury in Virginia on Friday found Rolling Stone liable of defaming a University of Virginia administrator by publishing a since-retracted story about an alleged gang rape at the school.

The decision followed a three-week trial in US District Court in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the administrator, Nicole Eramo, sued the magazine, owner Wenner Media and reporter Sabrina Erdely for US$7.9 million.

The jury returns tomorrow to determine damages in the case.

Erdely was found liable of actual malice, a key element in libel law, in six statements in the November 2014 story, “A Rape on Campus.”

Rolling Stone and Wenner Media were each found liable of actual malice in three statements, according to court documents.

To prove defamation, it must be shown that a media organization published what it knew to be false, or did so with reckless disregard for the truth.

The magazine had reported that a female student known as Jackie was raped at a university fraternity in 2012.

Rolling Stone retracted the story in April last year after inconsistencies arose and police found no evidence of an attack. It was an embarrassing blow to the pop culture magazine founded by Jann Wenner in 1967.

Campus sexual assault remains a major concern in the US, with some reports estimating that one in five female students will be victims of it during their college years.

Eramo, who was then an associate dean of students, accused the magazine of portraying her as the story’s villain and focused on hushing up sexual assault reports. She now works in an administrative role at the university.

Mark MacDougall, an attorney at New York’s Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld law firm, said actual malice did not mean that the defendants had to dislike Eramo or wish her harm.

“When a reporter, an editor or a magazine behave like they don’t care whether what they publish is false, that’s enough to support a finding of actual malice,” MacDougall said in an e-mailed comment.

In a statement, Rolling Stone spokeswoman Kathryn Brenner said: “We deeply regret these missteps and sincerely apologize to anyone hurt by them, including Ms Eramo.”