HAITI

Electoral campaign begins

The country on Thursday launched its ill-fated presidential campaign for the fifth time in a year, but people in the hurricane-destroyed southwestern town of Jeremie have more pressing concerns, such as staying alive and finding a home. “We don’t have anywhere to live, cholera is killing people,” said Joselyne Saint Preux, who, along with dozens of others, has stayed in a school being used as a shelter since Hurricane Matthew flattened much of the port town a month ago. “We’d like the elections to take place, but we need the government to make decisions about us,” said 29-year-old Saint Preux, who had made a living as a street vendor before the disaster struck.

UNITED STATES

Woman found chained

A woman missing since August was on Thursday found chained up “like a dog” in a padlocked metal container in rural South Carolina, officials said. Kala Brown, 30, was discovered inside a shipping container after police heard a banging sound when they arrived at a property in the town of Woodruff with a search warrant. Todd Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender who owned the property, was arrested, CNN and WYFF reported. “It was pretty emotional, to say the least, when she was found. Especially, you know, when she was chained like a dog,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told WYFF, a local affiliate of NBC. “She had a chain around her neck. It’s only by God’s grace we found that little girl alive,” Wright added.

ITALY

Shipwrecks kill hundreds

Survivors say as many as 240 people have died in two shipwrecks off Libya, the UN refugee agency,

UNHCR, reported on Thursday, bringing this year’s toll to more than 4,220 refugees dead or missing in risky Mediterranean Sea crossings, the highest count on record. UNHCR spokeswoman in Italy Carlotta Sami said 31 survivors of two shipwrecks who arrived on the southern island of Lampedusa reported that the rubber dinghies they were traveling in had capsized on Wednesday in heavy seas shortly after leaving Libya. The first dinghy — which carried about 140 people, including six children and about 20 women, some pregnant — sank when wooden planks laid at the bottom broke, causing the dinghy to capsize 40km off the Libyan coast, the UNHCR said. Twenty-nine people were rescued and 12 bodies were recovered. In a separate operation, two women found swimming at sea told rescuers that 128 other people had died in their wreck.

UNITED STATES

Man ambushes policemen

An Iowa man who had several run-ins with police and was banned from his daughter’s high school after waving a Confederate flag was on Thursday charged with murder for the ambush-style slaying of two police officers. Scott Michael Greene, 46, was arrested after turning himself in to authorities hours after the separate shootings early on Wednesday in Des Moines and the city’s suburb of Urbandale. Police have not commented on a motive for the ambush-style assaults. Greene was taken to jail in the handcuffs of the officers he is accused of ambushing — Urbandale officer Justin Martin, 24, and Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Anthony Bemino, 38, the Des Moines Register reported. If convicted, Greene faces an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole.

INDONESIA

Boat death toll rises

The death toll in the sinking of an overcrowded boat carrying Indonesian migrant workers yesterday climbed to 51 after rescuers found more bodies. Police and rescue agency officials said that by late yesterday morning a further 33 bodies had been recovered from the sea off Batam island. There were 101 people on the boat carrying migrant workers and their families that capsized in stormy weather early on Wednesday morning. Thirty-nine of the passengers were rescued. Two of the boat’s three crew members also survived and were later arrested. Nine people are still missing. “This search is not easy,” said Abdul Hamid, head of the local search and rescue agency. “Strong winds and currents were hampering our efforts and the sea was murky, making it difficult for rescuers to look below the surface,” he said. The boat was carrying Indonesian workers home from Malaysia.