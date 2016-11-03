Agencies

CHINA

All 33 trapped miners dead

All 33 coal miners trapped underground in a gas explosion earlier this week in Chongqing have been found dead, state media reported yesterday, as work safety officials vowed to punish those responsible. Two miners survived Monday’s explosion, but rescuers working around the clock found no others alive. All bodies have been recovered and rescuers were shown bowing their heads in memorial for the dead. The State Administration of Work Safety ordered an investigation into the blast, “adding that those responsible must be strictly punished.”

FRANCE

Halloween extremist arrested

Police early on Tuesday arrested a young man celebrating Halloween after passers-by alerted them to a menacing figure brandishing a rifle and shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”). The rifle turned out to be fake and the 26-year-old suspect, who was dressed in black and khaki, told investigators he did not understand what the problem was, a police source in the city of Toulouse said. The man said he had just dressed up for a night out, telling investigators: “You can do anything on Halloween.”

UNITED STATES

Man kills coworker’s child

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his coworker’s three-year-old daughter at their workplace in downtown Los Angeles. The woman picked her daughter up from daycare and brought her to work at a garment factory on Monday. When the woman stepped away from her work station, the Los Angeles Police Department said a coworker began stabbing the girl without warning. The girl, known as “Baby Ruby,” died at a hospital. Thirty-four-year-old Ricardo Augusto Utuy was arrested and booked on a murder charge.

UNITED STATES

Teacher’s foul talk fined

A New Jersey high school teacher is to forfeit 120 days’ pay for discussing stripping and prostitution with female students during a photography class in January last year. The Home News Tribune reported that an arbiter dismissed other charges that accused Thomas Strassle of requesting sexual favors from students for money. Strassle is a tenured teacher at Old Bridge High School with an annual salary of US$106,778. One student testified that a classmate said a fast way to make money was to start stripping and Strassle, considered a “cool teacher,” then asked if the girls would do anything for money “with someone around his age.” Another student testified that Strassle was not being serious.

UNITED STATES

Outhouse users vote Clinton

A week before election day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers’ votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rhodham Clinton. Chris Owens, of Ashland, built the device with mannequins of Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and toilets to cast ballots. With 721 ballots cast in the past month or so, the results of the Outhouse Vote are 413 votes for Clinton and 165 for Trump. There were 101 votes combined for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, 40 write-in votes for Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, and two votes for Pinocchio. Regarding the Pinocchio votes, Owens said: “At least we know when they’re lying.”