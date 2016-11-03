Thirteen killed, two injured in Hanoi karaoke bar fire

AFP, HANOI

A fire that ripped through a karaoke bar killed 13 people and injured two police officers in the Vietnamese capital, an official said yesterday.

The blaze erupted on Tuesday afternoon in a multistory building in Hanoi’s commercial Cau Giay District and quickly spread to other floors and adjacent buildings, local official The Chung said.

Photographs showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters in cranes doused the flames, with cars and motorbikes outside also burning.

“Hundreds of firefighters and police officers were mobilized to extinguish the fire,” Chung said.

He added that two police officers were being treated after they were injured trying to put out the blaze.

Crowds yesterday looked on as officials inspected the blackened building and its gutted entrance, with charred motorbikes and other wreckage spilling out onto the sidewalk.

“I was carrying my stuff when I saw the fire suddenly start,” said Do Thi Kha, 77, a food vendor in the area. “The fire spread over to two or three next-door buildings before I saw fire trucks come in. It was terrible. I was terrified. They did not have enough water to extinguish the fire.”

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered police to immediately investigate the cause of the fire and “seriously punish any wrongdoing,” according to the government’s Web site.

He also asked local authorities to closely inspect karaoke bars and restaurants for fire safety protocols and equipment, the statement added.

Blazes are common at houses, bars and restaurants in Vietnam, where fire prevention and firefighting is limited.

In May 2014, five people burned to death in a fire at a karaoke bar in Hanoi after an electrical fault triggered a massive blaze. Another karaoke bar in the city went up in flames in September this year, but no casualties were reported.