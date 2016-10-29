E-mails tie top Russian official to Ukraine war

NY Times News Service, MOSCOW

A group of Ukrainian hackers has released what it says are the e-mails of a senior Kremlin official that show a direct Russian role in creating and directing the rebel uprising in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The group claimed to have hacked the account of Vladislav Surkov, for years Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief domestic political adviser and now the top official overseeing Russia’s Ukraine policy.

The group released what it says are thousands of letters to and from Surkov’s office e-mail account, adding a fat dossier to this year’s vast spill of e-mails around the world and showing high-level Kremlin meddling in Ukraine.

While the authenticity of the documents has yet to be fully established, several of the people who corresponded with Surkov confirmed that the messages of theirs released by the hackers were the ones they sent.

The Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, analyzed the e-mails and determined they were genuine, based partly on the routing information.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov flatly denied that e-mails had been leaked, saying somebody “must have had to sweat quite a lot” to forge so many messages.

While Russia’s hand in Ukraine has hardly been a secret, the e-mails, if genuine, provide fine-grained detail of Surkov’s office in setting up separatist enclaves in Ukraine’s east.

They also shed light on the workaday activity of a Russian propaganda shop, including a rare example of a draft text apparently edited in Surkov’s office that can be compared with a final version.

The Ukrainian hacker group, calling itself CyberHunta — a mocking reference to the Russian assessment that the Kiev government is a fascist junta — released 2,337 e-mails from the address prm_surkova@gov.ru, many from 2014 as the eastern Ukrainian separatists established their mini-states.

The administration of US President Barack Obama has accused the Kremlin of hacking into the computers of the Democratic National Committee and various Democratic officials and institutions in an effort to discredit the US political system.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of high-level meetings at the White House to discuss ways to punish Moscow, including sanctions and covert action against Russian targets.