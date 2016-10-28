Colombia talks with ELN rebel group to begin

AFP, QUITO

The Colombian government yesterday was due to open talks with the country’s second-largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), but a down-to-the-wire hostage dispute has kept the nation in suspense.

The talks — if they happen — will open a new front in Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos’ efforts to bury an armed conflict that has burned for more than half a century and killed more than 260,000 people.

Santos, the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has already signed a peace deal with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

However, voters rejected it in a referendum on Oct. 2, sending the two sides back to the drawing board.

That has only complicated the peace process with the ELN, a more intransigent negotiating partner.

The ELN had promised to free its hostages before the talks opened in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito — as the FARC did before starting negotiations in Cuba in 2012.

However, the ELN bristled last week when the government’s chief negotiator issued an ultimatum to do so.

Since then, there has been no news on the fate of the hostage — or hostages, according to some sources — still being held by the guerrilla group.

That has cast uncertainty on the talks, even as the ELN said its peace negotiators were on their way to Quito.

“Have a good trip,” the rebel group said to them on Wednesday on Twitter, announcing that the delegation would be led by commander Pablo Beltran.

The talks — the fifth attempt to make peace with the ELN — were to open at 5pm.

Like the FARC, the ELN formed in 1964 and is blamed for killings and kidnappings during a messy, multi-sided civil war.

The ELN is still holding at least one hostage, former Colombian congressman Odin Sanchez.

Colombia has “reasonable confidence” that the guerrilla group will release Sanchez, lead government negotiator Juan Camilo Restrepo said.

“We have reasonable confidence because it is the spirit and good faith that encourages the government to start these dialogues,” Restrepo said told an evening news program on Wednesday.

If Sanchez is not released, the process “cannot open because the government’s condition has been very clear and we do not see why it cannot be fulfilled appropriately,” he said.

Sources in the Catholic Church, which has played a part in preliminary negotiations, say the rebels are also holding a doctor named Edgar Torres.

0A church spokesman on Tuesday said that moves were under way to free Sanchez in time.

“All the protocol is being observed and the proceedings are on track,” said Dario de Jesus Monsalve, the archbishop of Cali.

The Red Cross, which usually facilitates hostage handovers in Colombia, on Wednesday said that no such operation was under way.

Analyst Camilo Echandia of Colombia’s Externado University said the ELN was reluctant to accept the release of hostages as a condition for talks.

“That is the big difference between the ELN and the FARC,” he told reporters. “These negotiations are going to be very complicated.”

Incidents involving ELN forces have kept tensions high in recent months.

The Colombian army blamed the ELN for a non-fatal explosion at an oil pipeline near the Venezuelan border on Sunday.

“The ELN guerrilla group comes strengthened to the negotiations with the government. Over the past three years this group has increased its level of violence,” Colombia’s Conflict Analysis Resource Center (CERAC) said in a report this month.