FEATURE: Coalition blockade strands thousands amid Yemen war

AFP, SANA’A

Leaving Yemen is now an unattainable dream for Abdulsalam Khaled, who cannot travel — despite being awarded a scholarship to pursue his education in India — because of a Saudi-led coalition blockade.

Khaled is one of thousands of people inside and outside Yemen who have been blocked from entering or leaving the war-torn country.

The 34-year-old had been hoping to obtain a master’s degree in English-language studies, but all he can do now is wander the streets of Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sana’a, lamenting his bad luck.

“Because the airport is closed, I’m now stuck and can’t travel,” he said, showing reporters his scholarship documents.

“There are other airports in Yemen I could have flown from, but unfortunately we can’t reach them because of security problems,” he said.

Yemen has been rocked by conflict since Iran-backed rebels overran Sana’a and other large parts of the country, prompting military intervention by a Saudi-led coalition in March last year in support of the internationally recognized government.

The coalition has since enforced a maritime and air blockade on what was already the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.

Several rounds of UN-brokered peace talks aimed at ending the war have been fruitless.

Sana’a International Airport was shut when the coalition resumed airstrikes on Aug. 9 around the city after the last round of peace talks in Kuwait collapsed.

It reopened days later, but only for humanitarian flights, which have to notify the coalition in advance.

Before Aug. 9, the sole operator still serving Sana’a — national carrier Yemenia — ran only a few scheduled commercial flights to Amman, Cairo and Nairobi.

“There are thousands of cases — students, patients, passengers and many others cannot travel,” Sana’a airport chief Khaled al-Shayef said.

Many others have also been stranded outside the country, unable to return home.

Mazen al-Soufi, who directs air traffic at the facility, spoke of “huge damage” caused by the airport’s closure.

“More than 20,000 people stuck outside Yemen want to come home,” he said.

“Many people in critical medical condition die every day because of the siege of Sana’a International Airport,” he said.

Soufi confirmed that there are “students who have lost their seats in universities” because of the blockade.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick has said that “one of the bigger problems we face” is that “Yemeni air flights still don’t come to Sana’a.”

“We call on all the parties to allow these flights to resume back into Sana’a so that people can get much needed respite,” he told reporters.

Damage to infrastructure has hampered aid deliveries, already threatened by the security situation across the country where al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have gained ground, especially in the south.

Deputy director of the World Food Program in Yemen Adham Mussallam acknowledges “difficulties in humanitarian work” throughout the country, where millions need food and medical aid.

“Getting permission to bring in aid to Yemen needs four to five months,” he said. “There are a lot of difficulties.”

The warring parties ignored a UN call to renew a fragile 72-hour ceasefire to allow aid deliveries. It officially ended at midnight on Saturday.

The coalition had already said it would continue its air and maritime embargo to prevent weapons shipments reaching the rebels.