Wonder Woman named a special UN ambassador

AP, UNITED NATIONS

The UN celebrated Wonder Woman’s 75th birthday on Friday by naming the comic book character as its new honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls, despite frustration from both inside and outside the world organization that the spot should go to a real — and less sexualized — woman.

The carefully choreographed ceremony was marred by about 50 UN staffers protesting near the visitors’ entrance to the UN, who then went inside the Economic and Social Council chamber and silently turned their back to the stage during the opening speech, some with their fists in the air.

UN staffer Cass DuRant, who held a sign saying “Real women deserve a real ambassador,” said the protesters “don’t think that a fictitious comic book character wearing basically what looks like a Playboy-type bunny outfit is really the right message we need to send to girls or even boys for that matter.”

The super heroine’s image is to be used by the UN on social media platforms to promote women’s empowerment, including on gender-based violence and the fuller participation of women in public life, using the hashtag WithWonderWoman. The push, hoping to reach young people, is backed by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros, which produce both comics and films featuring Wonder Woman.

However, an online petition, started by UN staffers, asked the secretary-general to reconsider the appointment, saying: “The message the United Nations is sending to the world with this appointment is extremely disappointing.”

As of Friday afternoon, it had more than 1,100 signatures.

Honorary ambassadors — as opposed to goodwill ambassadors like actresses Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway — are fictional characters. The UN previously tapped Winnie the Pooh to be an honorary ambassador of friendship in 1998 and Tinker Bell as the honorary ambassador of green in 2009, but the protest on Friday seemed to unnerve many of the UN’s press officers.

The Friday event brought together actress Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, and Gal Gadot, who has taken on the role in the forthcoming Wonder Woman film, as well as Girl Scouts in Wonder Woman T-shirts and UN staffers’ kids who skipped school, with one girl wearing a full Wonder Woman costume, complete with headpiece.

DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson gave a speech in which she argued that stories — even comic book stories — can “inspire, teach and reveal injustices.”

Carter, who gave a speech about how Wonder Woman embodies the inner strength of every woman, was the only one to acknowledge the protesters in her remarks, saying: “Please embrace her.”