IS-inspired militant in Indonesia had arms, ammunition

Reuters, JAKARTA

Indonesian authorities yesterday said an Islamic State (IS)-inspired militant who injured three police officers on Thursday on the outskirts of Jakarta had prepared several pipe bombs and owned live ammunition and weapons.

The attack was the latest in a series of incidents linked to the group in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation this year, as concerns grow over a resurgence in homegrown militancy.

Police found bomb-making materials, live ammunition, and a samurai sword during a search of the suspect’s house, a national police spokesman said.

“He had prepared several of those pipe bombs,” spokesman Boy Rafli Amar told a news conference. “We are now investigating who he has been in communication with.”

The IS yesterday claimed responsibility for the attack through its news agency Amaq.

The attacker, who stabbed three police officers and threw a pipe bomb that failed to detonate, was shot and died of his wounds.

Police confirmed the attacker, Sultan Aziansyah, was a member of Indonesian militant group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which supports the IS.

The umbrella group, formed last year through an alliance of splinter groups backing the IS, is led by jailed Muslim cleric Aman Abdurrahman, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for aiding a militant training camp.

Authorities believe the IS has more than 1,200 followers in Indonesia.