Agencies

FRANCE

Police protest in Paris

Hundreds of police officers protested in Paris and other cities overnight to denounce what they say are insufficient resources to fight mounting lawlessness, defying government demands that they stop the unauthorized demonstrations. Six months from an election, the protest, now in its third day, has put President Francois Hollande’s Socialist government on the defensive at a time when security forces are struggling to combat the threat of further terrorist attacks. Political opponents have seized on the discontent to accuse it of letting violent crime and everyday lawlessness proliferate, despite a large police recruitment drive. “I understand the anger of the police. I’ve never seen such an erosion of authority in this country,” said former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is campaigning to become president again. In Paris, hundreds of police officers protested at the Place de la Republique and the Champs Elysees, the scene of similar protests earlier this week that have since spread to other cities. Other impromptu protests took place overnight in Bordeaux, Nancy and Toulouse.

BANGLADESH

UNESCO plea ignored

The UN agency in charge of preserving world heritage has joined environmental groups urging Bangladesh to halt plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near mangrove forests on the country’s coast. UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature said in a report released this week that the project poses a “serious threat” to a region that protects the nation from flooding and holds one of the world’s last populations of wild tigers. The government yesterday said that the concerns were misplaced and that construction would continue. It said the 1.3-gigawatt power station is crucial to expanding electricity capacity in a nation where only six out of 10 people have access to power.

GERMANY

Officer dies after shooting

A police officer has died a day after being shot during a raid. Police in Bavaria said the officer died in a hospital early yesterday as a result of his injuries. A 49-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by an armed-response unit that had been sent to his home in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend to confiscate more than 30 weapons he legally possessed for hunting. Local authorities had revoked his license because they said he appeared increasingly unreliable. The man, whom they did not identify, was a supporter of the Reich Citizens’ Movement, a group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-World War II government. Three other officers were injured in the shootout.

VENEZUELA

Rosales moved to house

Opposition leader Manuel Rosales has been moved to house arrest after more than a year in prison on charges of corruption, the Supreme Court announced. Rosales, who ran for president in 2006, but was defeated by the late Hugo Chavez, was arrested on Oct. 15 last year on his return from six years in exile. He had fled to Peru in 2009 after being charged with misusing public funds as governor of the state of Zulia, allegations that he and his supporters have said were trumped up by the Chavez government. The Supreme Court announced in a brief statement on Wednesday the decision to place him under house arrest. “This less onerous measure will permit the continuation of the legal process through which his possible responsibility for the acts alleged will be verified,” it said.