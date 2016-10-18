Agencies

CHINA

Astronauts head to station

A pair of astronauts have launched into space on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days. The Shenzhou 11 mission took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 7:30am yesterday aboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket. It is to dock with the Tiangong-2 space station precursor facility within two days, conduct experiments in medicine and various space-related technologies, and test systems and processes in preparation for the launching of the station’s core module in 2018. Following the attachment of two experiment modules, the entire station is designed to begin full operations in 2022 and is to operate for at least a decade.

JAPAN

Abdication panel to meet

Experts on a government-commissioned panel were yesterday to hold their first meeting to study how to accommodate Emperor Akihito’s apparent abdication wish. Modern imperial law does not allow abdication. Allowing Akihito to do so raises legal and logistical questions, ranging from laws subject to change to the emperor’s post-abdication role, his title and residence. The six panel members — five academics and a business organization executive — are to compile a report early next year after interviewing specialists on the constitution, monarchy and history. Akihito, 82, suggested his wish in August, citing concern about his age. The government reportedly wants to allow Akihito’s abdication as an exception and enact a special law to avoid dealing with divisive issues, such as possible female succession and a lack of successors.

JAPAN

Fans celebrate ghost cats

Scores of cat enthusiasts painted their faces and dressed up in elaborate and colorful feline costumes to celebrate an annual festival celebrating bakeneko, ghost cats. Cat lovers on Sunday danced and played music as they paraded through Tokyo’s Kagurazaka neighborhood for the festival, which traditionally precedes Halloween. The neighborhood is the main location in the satirical novel I Am a Cat by popular author Natsume Soseki. “Kagurazaka is a town known for cats and, because Halloween is getting close, we decided to celebrate Halloween, autumn and cats all together in one parade,” said designer Okameya Yuko, who organized the festival.

PAKISTAN

Two buses crash, kill 25

Two passenger buses yesterday collided head-on, killing 25 people and injuring 69, officials said. The accident, which occurred on a dangerous curve in the city of Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan District, was likely caused by speeding, police official Jamshid Shah said. Several children, college students and women were among the victims, Shah said, adding that police and rescue officials were using cutters to retrieve bodies trapped inside the two buses. Tasleem Kamran, a physician at a government hospital, said the injured were being treated and that several were reported to be in a critical condition. “We have declared an emergency. We desperately need blood,” she said. Local TV footage showed ambulances and rescue officials rushing the injured persons to hospitals. Before the rescuers and police arrived, resident Waqar Ahmad said townspeople, who heard the sound of the crash, arrived at the scene and started pulling the victims out of the wreckage. “We thought some bomb had exploded,” Ahmad said.