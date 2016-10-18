Teenage daughter of US athlete Tyson Gay killed

AP, LEXINGTON, Kentucky

The 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in the neck, authorities and the athlete’s agent said on Sunday, and police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

Trinity Gay died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, the coroner’s office for Fayette County said in a statement.

The athlete’s agent, Mark Wetmore, confirmed in a text message to reporters that Gay’s daughter had died.

Police on Sunday evening announced that Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A statement said investigators determined that Middlebrooks was in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at the time of the incident.

Another man questioned by police has not been charged.

Lexington police said in a statement that officers went to the parking lot of a restaurant near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington about 4am on Sunday after witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.

Officers located one of the vehicles and stopped two people for questioning, the statement said.

Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said police do not believe Trinity Gay was in either of the vehicles involved.

Tyson Gay competed in the past three Summer Olympics. He was part of a team who won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2012 London Games, though that medal was ultimately stripped after Gay tested positive for steroids in 2013.

Trinity Gay was a sprinter at Lafayette High in Lexington and finished fourth in the 100m and fifth in the 200m at the state Class 3A high school track meet in May, records show. She also ran on a 4x200m relay team who finished fourth.

Fayette County Public Schools superintendent Manny Caulk said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken this morning over the loss of Trinity to this tragic and senseless act of violence. Please join us in keeping the Gay family close in thought and prayer and supporting the students, staff, and families at Lafayette High during this unspeakably difficult time.”

The police statement did not identify Trinity Gay by name, saying a juvenile who was struck at the scene was taken by private vehicle to the UK Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police were still searching for the second vehicle, police said, adding they are continuing to investigate.