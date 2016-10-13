Agencies

UNITED STATES

Activists disrupt crude flow

Climate-change activists on Tuesday disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil from Canada in a rare, coordinated action that targeted several key pipelines simultaneously. Activists in Washington, Montana, Minnesota and North Dakota were arrested after they cut padlocks and chains and entered remote flow stations to turn off valves in an attempt to stop crude moving through lines that carry as much as 15 percent of the nation’s daily oil consumption. Protest group Climate Direct Action said the move was in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has protested the construction of a separate US$3.7 billion pipeline carrying oil from North Dakota to the Gulf Coast over fears of potential damage to sacred land and water supplies.

GERMANY

Nuclear decommission eyed

The government has reached an agreement in principle with utilities on a nuclear decommissioning pact that is probably to go into effect in February next year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Reactor owners would have to stump up an initial payment of 23.3 billion euros (US$25.8 billion) that was proposed by a government commission in April, as well as interest, to free them from their nuclear waste storage liabilities, the person said. Pressure has risen to determine how much the utility industry must pay when the last of Germany’s eight reactors closes in 2022 amid concerns that investors will punish RWE AG and EON SE if a line is not drawn under their nuclear liabilities.

BRAZIL

Rio security chief resigns

The security chief for the state of Rio de Janeiro, Jose Mariano Beltrame — the architect of a controversial “pacification” plan for impoverished neighborhoods — resigned on Tuesday amid a spike in violent crime. In the post since 2007, Beltrame is best-known for creating so-called Police Pacification Units to crack down on drug gangs in the slums that dot the city of Rio de Janeiro. His resignation came a day after gunbattles between police and drug traffickers killed at least three people and wounded five in two slums overlooking the chic beach neighborhoods of Copacabana and Ipanema.

UNITED STATES

Alaskans protect walrus

A remote Alaskan village is working with the Fish and Wildlife Service to reach out to potential visitors — and telling them to stay away. The Inupiat village of Point Lay on Alaska’s northwestern coast in recent years has seen walrus come to shore by the thousands. The marine mammals take refuge on shore when sea ice recedes beyond the continental shelf over water that is too deep for walrus to dive for clams. Disturbances by boats or airplanes can cause walrus stampedes that kill young, vulnerable animals.

SOUTH AFRICA

Bloodied priest turns meme

Images of a priest, bloodied by a rubber bullet as he stood in front of his church during a student protest on Monday, have spread quickly on social media, far beyond his the nation’s borders. “I had presumed they would recognize that it was a bad mistake to shoot a robed clergyman at the church gates,” the Reverend Graham Pugin said on Tuesday, a day after he was struck in the face. The episode came after a peaceful student protest at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg turned violent.

SOUTH KOREA

N Korean minister purged

North Korea has purged its vice foreign minister as punishment for the recent defection of the nuclear-armed country’s deputy ambassador to Britain, local media reported yesterday. The mass-circulation JoongAng Ilbo, quoting an anonymous source familiar with the North’s affairs, said that Kung Sok-ung had been removed from his post and expelled from Pyongyang to a rural farming area with his family. It said the purge was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following the defection of the North’s deputy ambassador to Britain, Thae Yong-ho, and his family to Seoul two months ago. The report said four other high-ranking diplomats in charge of European affairs were also expelled from Pyongyang.