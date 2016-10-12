Brazil lawmakers pass spending cap in boost for Temer

Reuters, BRASILIA

Brazil’s lower house of Congress approved a landmark proposal to cap public spending in a first-round vote on Monday, a major victory for Brazilian President Michel Temer’s efforts to regain market confidence and pull the economy out of its worst recession ever.

After nine hours, lawmakers approved the measure by 366 to 111, well above the 308 votes, or three-fifths majority, needed for passage. The constitutional amendment that limits spending growth to inflation still needs another super-majority vote in the lower house and two in the Brazilian Senate for final approval.

The overwhelming support for the proposal will likely add momentum to Temer’s austerity agenda that aims to close a budget deficit on track to surpass 10 percent of GDP this year.

The vote was Temer’s biggest victory in Congress since he took the presidency in May amid a political crisis that toppled his predecessor and former running mate Dilma Rousseff.

“This is a clear sign of Congress’ commitment to rebalance the fiscal account and rescue fiscal responsibility,” Temer’s spokesman, Alexandre Parola, told reporters soon after the tense vote, in which opposing lawmakers exchanged insults and threats.

The lower house rejected all eight opposition proposals to change the amendment, keeping the test intact.

An experienced former lawmaker, Temer has blamed Rousseff for the years of overspending that eroded the fiscal accounts and cost Brazil its coveted investment-grade rating last year.

Temer has promised to shore up the public accounts to breathe new life into the US$2 trillion economy now in its second year of a recession that has cost 12 million Brazilian jobs.

The second round of voting on the proposal is expected to take place on Oct. 24, according to lawmakers and congressional aides.