Agencies

POLAND

Director Wajda dies at 90

One of the nation’s most famous film directors, Andrzej Wajda, has died at the age of 90. Fans, filmmakers and political leaders went online to pay tribute to the man whose work focused on the nation’s culture and history. One of his best-known releases, 1957’s Canal, showed the struggle of the underground army in the Warsaw uprising. Wajda, who died on Sunday night, received an Academy Honorary Award in 2000 in recognition of five decades of work. His films won a Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival, a Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and four nominations for Academy Awards.

FRANCE

UK urged to accept kids

The government yesterday said Britain had a “moral duty” to take in hundreds of migrant children from the Jungle camp in Calais desperately seeking to cross the English Channel. “I am solemnly asking Britain to assume its moral duty,” French Minister of the Interior Bernard Cazeneuve told RTL radio ahead of a trip to London to meet his British counterpart, Home Secretary Amber Rudd. “There are several hundred unaccompanied minors in Calais who have family in Britain. We are in the process of drawing up a precise list and the British need to live up to their responsibilities. We have lived up to ours,” Cazeneuve said.

GEORGIA

Ruling party wins election

The ruling party decisively won parliamentary elections, firming its grip on power in the former Soviet nation, near-complete results showed on Sunday. With 99.41 percent of the votes counted, data from the Central Election Commission gave the ruling Georgian Dream party 48.61 percent of the vote and the opposition United National Movement 27.04 percent. Georgian Dream, which is pro-Western, but also favors closer ties with Russia, declared victory shortly after polls closed on Saturday.

UNITED STATES

Five killed in car crash

Five Vermont high-school students were killed when the car they were riding in was hit by a truck driving in the opposite direction on an interstate. Authorities said the driver then stole a police cruiser and crashed into seven more cars before the cruiser burst into flames. State police said they believe Steven Bourgoin, 36, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on an interstate in Williston on Saturday night when he crashed into a car, which then caught fire. A Williston police officer was the first to arrive on the scene. As he tried to extinguish the fire, a man, later identified as Bourgoin, jumped into the officer’s cruiser and took off.

MEXICO

Bone fragments discovered

More than 4,000 bone fragments have been found in a field in a violence-plagued northern region since last year, but most of the remains are linked to just three bodies. An association of families of missing people, Grupo Vida, has been combing the area of Patrocinio, on the slope of a mountain in Coahuila state, for remains of their loved ones. Group spokeswoman Silvia Ortiz said about 700 bone fragments were found in the past week alone in what she calls an area of “extermination due to the condition of the bones.” The local government acknowledged late on Saturday that 3,488 bone fragments, including a jawbone, teeth and finger bones, had been found. “It’s not 3,488 people,” the government said. “Through these fragments, we were able to determine they belong to three different people” via forensic tests.