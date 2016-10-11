Israel arrests dozens after rampage

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israeli authorities have arrested dozens of Palestinians after a shooting rampage in Jerusalem killed two people and wounded five, police said yesterday.

The arrests after Sunday’s attack included 31 Palestinians seeking to participate in celebrations in memory of the assailant, as well as members of his family in east Jerusalem, Israeli Minister of Public Security, Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan told army radio.

About 15 other Palestinians were arrested for throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces in east Jerusalem, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

The arrests come after Sunday’s attack in which a 39-year-old Palestinian went on a shooting rampage in Jerusalem, opening fire from a car and again as police chased him.

Two Israelis were killed, including a police officer and a 60-year-old woman.

The attacker, Misbah Abu Sbeih from the Silwan area of east Jerusalem, was killed by police.

Palestinian media said Abu Sbeih was due to begin a four-month prison term on Sunday for attacking an Israeli police officer in 2013.

Israeli media yesterday reported that he used an M16 rifle issued by the Israeli military in the attack, although that had not been confirmed by authorities.

The shooting rampage comes at a time of increased Jewish visitors to the flash point al-Aqsa mosque compound in east Jerusalem for the holidays of Rosh Hashanah, which was last week, and Yom Kippur, which begins tonight.

The same typically occurs for the Jewish Sukkot holiday next week.

Last year’s Jewish high holidays led to clashes and marked the start of an upsurge in Palestinian gun, knife and car-ramming attacks.

Violence since October last year has killed 232 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, one Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese national, according to an Agency France-Presse count. Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out attacks, Israeli authorities say.