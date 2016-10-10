Agencies

UNITED STATES

Commuter train derails

A Long Island Rail Road passenger train derailed on Saturday near New Hyde Park, New York, injuring as many as 29 people and halting service on the key transit line in both directions, railroad officials and police said. Official details were not available on the precise circumstances of the incident, which occurred at about 9pm, when a passenger train struck a work train about 32km east of Manhattan, according to police. Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano told a news conference 29 people were treated in hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries such as broken bones and concussions. Scores more were evaluated or treated at the scene for scrapes or bruises, he said.

GEORGIA

Ruling party declares win

The ruling Georgian Dream party won Saturday’s parliamentary polls, early results showed yesterday, but accusations of vote rigging from the opposition sparked fears of political instability. With votes from more than 67 percent of precincts counted, the central election commission said Georgian Dream was leading the main opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM), by 49.76 percent to 26.69 percent. Georgian Dream was quick to declare victory after the polls closed, based on exit polls which gave it a strong lead over the UNM. However, the UNM accused the government of attempts to “steal elections” and held a protest rally outside the central election commission. Several other opposition parties — such as Democratic Georgia, the Labour Party, and the Alliance of Patriots — also cried foul, accusing the government of massive vote rigging.

UNITED STATES

Two police officers killed

Two police officers were fatally shot and one injured on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Two officers went to a home after receiving a report from a woman that her adult son was causing a disturbance, police chief Bryan Reyes said. “The male refused to open the door and threatened to shoot the officers through the closed doors,” Reyes said. Approximately 10 minutes after they first responded, the two officers called for emergency reinforcement and said that shots had been fired. “It was a simple family disturbance and [the gunman] elected to open fire,” Reyes said. “I’m awake in a nightmare right now.” Three officers were wounded in the gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where two of them died. Reyes said the third victim was still at the hospital, but was assisting investigators.

FRANCE

Refugee relocation protested

Demonstrators on Saturday took to the streets in several towns nationwide to protest the government’s plan to relocate refugees from the squalid Calais “Jungle” camp that is being shut down to their communities. About 250 people joined a march in Forges-les-Bains, about 30km southwest of Paris, against a refugee center that opened on Monday, housing 44 Afghans. “The state forced this center on us, but I for one don’t intend to just put up and shut up,” said Lea, a young mother of two, who declined to give her surname. Valerie Rigal, a leader of the marchers who are calling for a “moratorium” on further arrivals, insisted the villagers were not opposed to all refugees. “We’re not against migrants. We would have happily taken migrant families. What we didn’t want was single men only,” she said. “My daughter takes the bus outside the center every day. She’s worried about running into groups of strange men.”