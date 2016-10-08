Filipinos help draw up Duterte’s hit list

Reuters, MANILA

There are two versions of how Manila pedicab driver Neptali Celestino died.

According to Philippine police, he shot at plainclothes officers during a sting operation on Sept. 12, and they returned fire. His family says police burst into their ramshackle home, cornered an unarmed Celestino and shot him in front of his teenage sons.

Whatever the case, Celestino’s days seem to have been numbered. His name had appeared on a police “watch list” of drug suspects drawn up with the help of community leaders and other people who lived alongside him in Palatiw, a frenetic, traffic-choked area on the eastern side of the nation’s capital.

The local officials who help police draw up these lists are foot soldiers in a war on drugs that has led to the killing of more than 3,600 people since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office on June 30.

Most of the 1,377 people shot by the police had appeared on the lists, Philippine Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said.

It was unclear how many of the remaining 2,275 victims, who human rights activists suspect were mostly killed by vigilantes, were on the lists.

The campaign draws its momentum from Duterte: On Sept. 23, he seemed to compare himself to Hitler and said he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts in the Philippines, but the campaign’s efficiency depends on the lowliest officials in the country’s barangays — its districts and villages.

“They are on the forefront of this fight,” Dela Rosa said. “They can identify the drug users and pushers in their barangays. They know everyone.”

Interviews with local police, residents and barangay officials reveal the mechanics of a crusade against drugs that the popular Duterte has vowed to wage until June next year in the face of global condemnation.

Barangay leaders, known as “captains,” have been instrumental in drawing up the lists, police said.

Maricar Asilo Vivero is the captain of Pinagbuhatan, a Manila barangay with about 145,000 people, and says she is an enthusiastic supporter of Duterte’s campaign.

“The war on drugs is good,” she said. “It lowers crime. It identifies those who want to change.”

The night before, Vivero said, motorbike-riding assassins killed two men who had been named as pushers on the barangay’s watch list.

Vivero said she sympathized with the victims’ families but did not feel responsible for the deaths.

People were not included on the watch list with “the objective of killing them, or asking the police or authorities to kill them,” she said. “Our objective is to guide them, to direct their lives to the better — not to kill.”

Asked if people named on the watch list were more likely to get killed, Vivero replied: “No, I don’t think so.”

There were 323 suspected users and dealers on Pinagbuhatan’s watch list, according to a computer print-out seen by reporters. It had been swelled by people who had gone to the barangay office to admit to police they were users, a process known as “surrendering.”

The origins of the barangay system predate the arrival of Spanish colonizers in the 16th century. In Manila, a barangay can consist of just two densely populated streets; in the countryside, it can sprawl for kilometers.

Each has a barangay captain and six kagawad, or councilors, who are elected in polls often dogged by allegations of corruption. And, as with more senior posts in the Philippines, the barangay captaincy often passes between members of the same family.