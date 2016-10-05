Agencies

UNITED STATES

Fiesta balloon rides halted

High winds led officials at the 45th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to ground pilots on Monday, a day after two balloons hit power lines, sparking an explosion and knocking out electricity to hundreds of residents. The explosion and outage occurred when the Outlander alien-themed balloon hit a line on Sunday and knocked out power for about 1,200 residents. Crews with the Public Service Co of New Mexico had to cut the gondola from the balloon to rescue the pilot and passengers. Photos and video of the crash posted on social media showed the balloon dangling from utility lines as crews worked to remove it. No one was injured. The only damage appeared to be a hole in the balloon, officials said. Another balloon landed on a power line to the south. A photo released by Albuquerque police showed a balloon hanging from a power line. Balloon fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said a female passenger suffered superficial injuries after the gondola was on the ground. She was treated and released from a hospital, he said.

Child dies in patrol car

Two police officers in Mississippi are on paid leave after a three-year-old daughter of one of the officers died unattended in a patrol car. Hancock County Chief Deputy Sheriff Don Bass said Long Beach police officer Cassie Barker’s daughter died on Friday after being left in the car for four hours while her mother was visiting with Long Beach patrolman Clark Ladner. Both officers were off-duty at the time. Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell told the Sun Herald that Barker and Ladner were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the car was running and the air conditioning was on when investigators found the child, who died in a hospital.

Dad in SUV death on trial

Obsessed with seeking sex outside his marriage, a Georgia man left his toddler son to die inside a hot sport utility vehicle (SUV) so he could “escape from one life into another,” prosecutors said on Monday. Justin Ross Harris is charged with malice murder and other crimes in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. Assistant District Attorney Chuck Boring called Harris a deceptive man who saw his wife and child as obstacles to fulfilling his sexual desires. He said Harris sent about 30 phone messages — mostly to women and mostly about sex — on the day his son died. Harris’ defense attorneys were to get their first chance to speak to the jury yesterday morning. The defense team’s opening statement got pushed back after court was delayed for 90 minutes late on Monday afternoon. Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark recessed for the evening without giving an explanation.

Wild pigs eating lawns

Wild pigs are eating front yards in at least one northern California neighborhood. KNTV reports that the pigs strike in the middle of the night, digging up front lawns in the Evergreen neighborhood in South San Jose. Resident Rod Murchison said there were about 20 wild boars that had destroyed more than half a dozen lawns in the neighborhood over the past week. Some pigs have also eaten geranium plants. Residents said they believe the pigs are coming from a nearby ranchland. One resident put up a device that shines a red light, simulating a pig predator, hoping it would be enough to keep the hungry grub hunters away.