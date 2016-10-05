FEATURE: Australian gamers shift to ‘live action’ adventures

AFP, SYDNEY

A high-pitched scream pierces the air as a “zombie witch” in a dirty, white dress sprints down a street at a Sydney university, hair whipping around wild eyes as she chases a group desperately scrambling to get out of her way.

Welcome to “Zedtown” — an adventure event where competitors play out a zombie apocalypse: People race to reach an evacuation point to ensure their survival, but must also avoid being caught and turned by the “undead.”

Described interchangeably as a giant game of zombie-themed tag and a “live action” video game, the events capitalize on an emerging legion of gamers who have grown up battling virtual enemies on computer screens and now want to experience such fantasies in real life.

“It’s a great feeling having hundreds of fully grown men and women running away in legitimate fear from you. It’s really exhilarating,” says Katerina Halkeas, the woman who plays the zombie witch.

“Video games themselves are becoming so much more immersive and then when you have something like this, it’s really the next step,” says Halkeas, who took her inspiration from a character in the Left 4 Dead video game.

Unlike computer games, in real life players cannot hit pause or pull the plug, or even head to the toilet without risking their “lives.”

They have to keep running to escape the threats in the game, adding to the heightened intensity.

The events begins with humans, dubbed “survivors,” outnumbering zombies, though all that is required to turn someone into the undead is to tag or touch them.

Both sides are in an assortment of costumes and in high spirits.

The organizers add jeopardy at the start of the game by anointing a small faction, who appear to be survivors, as secret zombies.

This, players say, sows mistrust and quickly swells the number of those hunting versus the number of those hunted.

“You find yourself talking to people you wouldn’t have otherwise spoken to and relying on those people for your life and ... you form intense relationships quickly,” says Zedtown creator David Harmon, who has plans to roll out the event in other cities.

Tasks and challenges are set for people to progress through the event space and to try to make sure they do not simply stay hidden.

As darkness falls, tensions rise and the ranks of the undead thicken — sometimes chanting “one of us” in hordes to scare the few remaining survivors as they make a last-gasp attempt to reach the evacuation point.

“Emotionally, it’s an absolute rush,” says player Ian Kilburn, whose long, tattered black-hooded cloak “Death” costume, which includes a sickle tossed over his shoulders, is well-known among Zedtown participants.

“I’ve always been blown away by the costumes and the effort that everyone goes to to make it a very fun experience,” he says during the Zedtown game held at the University of New South Wales.

Such is the demand to play, tickets for the most recent event at the university, which cost A$45 (US$34) each, sold out within minutes.

Shooting games such as laser tag or paintball have been around for some time, but Zedtown taps into a trend blending vintage video game concepts with reality.

Pokemon Go, which is based on software first launched in 1996 for Nintendo’s iconic Game Boy console, uses players’ smartphone cameras and satellite location to enable them to see cartoon monsters to capture — in real-world settings.